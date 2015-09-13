Preview: Brewers at Pirates

A rare losing spell by the St. Louis Cardinals has given the Pittsburgh Pirates a chance to make what once appeared to be an unlikely run towards the capturing National League Central a reality. Winners of four of their last five, the Pirates attempt to further close their 2 ½-game gap on the Cardinals and pick up their third straight series win on Sunday when they complete a four-game home set against the Milwaukee Brewers.

As recently as last weekend, Pittsburgh found itself trailing the Cardinals by 6 ½ games after a loss at St. Louis. The Pirates responded with a win against the Cardinals to take that series and begin a stretch in which they have won five of seven while St. Louis has dropped six of seven, allowing Pittsburgh to match the smallest division deficit it has faced since the All-Star break. Milwaukee claimed its seventh straight win over the Pirates in Thursday’s opener, but has watched Pittsburgh total 16 runs in a pair of victories over the next two contests. The Brewers’ fortunes could change in the finale, however, as starter Taylor Jungmann has won all three of his starts against the Pirates this season, allowing no more than one run each time.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (9-6, 2.87 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (10-7, 3.28)

Jungmann endured the worst outing of his 17-start big-league career Tuesday in Miami, surrendering a career-high six runs over 3 2/3 innings in a loss. The 25-year-old rookie has failed to pitch past the fourth inning in any of his last three road turns, none of which has helped his 4-4 record or 4.13 ERA in nine away outings. Jungmann yielded only one run on three hits in a home win versus the Pirates on Sept. 3 and also collected a victory at Pittsburgh in his major-league debut on June 9, permitting one run in seven frames.

Liriano rebounded from a head-to-head loss against Jungmann on Sept. 3 with a brilliant outing in Tuesday’s win at Cincinnati, yielding only three hits and fanning 10 in six scoreless frames. The one-time All-Star’s setback at Milwaukee in his previous start ended an 11-game streak in which Pittsburgh won when he took the mound. Liriano has dropped both of his starts this year against Milwaukee, giving up a total of seven runs, 12 hits and six walks over 13 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh has produced at least one extra-base hit in 73 consecutive contests, its longest such stretch since the 2007 Pirates recorded at least one in 97 straight.

2. The Brewers did not homer on Saturday, falling to 14-48 this season when they fail to do so.

3. Pirates closer Mark Melancon has tallied a league-best 45 saves, one shy of matching the team record set by Mike Williams in 2002.

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, Brewers 2