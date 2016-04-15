Preview: Brewers at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ fast start has disintegrated rapidly and the club attempts to get back above .500 when it opens a three-game home series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. Pittsburgh won its first four games of the season but has since lost five of its last six, including a 7-4 decision against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The Pirates have lost three straight games and the latest setback was frustrating as they left 12 men on base while going 5-for-16 with runners in scoring position on Thursday. “I look at the opportunities we’ve been able to create and are creating,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle told reporters. “It’s having that finishing at-bat at the end, that at-bat where you drive in two runs, something along those lines.” Milwaukee had a much different experience in its 7-0 loss to St. Louis on Thursday as it had just one hit against Cardinals left-hander Jaime Garcia. The Brewers fanned 13 times and never even had an at-bat with a runner in scoring position.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (1-1, 2.70 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (0-0, 1.50)

Nelson is coming off a strong effort in which he struck out nine and gave up two runs and three hits in six innings while defeating the Houston Astros last Sunday. He also allowed just two runs in his first start when he lasted 7 1/3 innings while losing to the San Francisco Giants. Nelson is 4-2 with a 2.48 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in six career starts against Pittsburgh and has had issues with center fielder Andrew McCutchen (3-for-7, four walks).

Locke received a no-decision in his first start of the season when he gave up one run and seven hits in six innings against the Cincinnati Reds last Sunday. He is 5-4 with a 3.75 ERA in 12 career outings against the Brewers and was 3-2 with a 3.45 ERA in five starts against them last season. Locke has struggled to retire catcher Jonathan Lucroy (10-for-24, one homer) and outfielder Ryan Braun (10-for-31, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Brewers won the season series 10-9 last season but the Pirates went 7-3 in games played at PNC Park.

2. Milwaukee SS Jonathan Villar (ankle) has missed consecutive games but could return to the lineup on Friday.

3. Pittsburgh signed RHP Justin Masterson - a 2013 All-Star with the Cleveland Indians - to a minor-league contract.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Pirates 4