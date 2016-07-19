Preview: Brewers at Pirates

A series in Washington that could have been a disaster was saved in the 18th inning Sunday, and the Pittsburgh Pirates will try to build off the momentum of that victory when they host the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday. The Pirates got Monday off after battling to the 2-1 victory, which avoided a three-game sweep.

Pittsburgh appeared poised for a surge up the standings before bridging the All-Star break with a three-game slide and is hoping Sunday’s dramatic win can put it back on the path to postseason. Starling Marte provided the dramatic moment with his solo home run in the top of the 18th, but the Pirates pitching staff was the star with only All-Star closer Mark Melancon surrendering a run. The Brewers are poised for a run at the trade deadline as the rebuilding effort continues, and catcher Jonathan Lucroy is the big prize. Lucroy did not do much to help his trade value on Sunday, when his passed ball with two outs in the bottom of the ninth allowed the winning run to score in a 1-0 loss at Cincinnati.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Junior Guerra (6-2, 3.06 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Jameson Taillon (2-1, 3.86)

Guerra had a stretch of three straight dominant outings come to an end when he was reached for three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings to suffer a loss against St. Louis on July 10. The 31-year-old rookie allowed a total of two runs in 22 1/3 innings over his previous three outings. Guerra is making his first career start against the Pirates and 2-0 with a 3.44 ERA on the road.

Taillon was placed on the 15-day disabled list with shoulder fatigue after a start on June 29, and the Pirates are being cautious with one of their top prospects. The former No. 2 overall draft pick struck out six and did not walk a batter while allowing one run in six innings at Seattle in that June 29 effort. Taillon is seeing Milwaukee for the first time and did not fare well in his lone previous appearance against an NL Central rival, surrendering three home runs in four innings at the Chicago Cubs in his lone loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers UTL Hernan Perez (left foot) had x-rays come back negative and is day-to-day.

2. Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen went 0-for-8 on Sunday and has struck out 12 times in his last eight games.

3. Milwaukee SS Jonathan Villar recorded seven stolen bases in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Brewers 4