Preview: Brewers at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates aren’t knocking the cover off the ball and are suddenly answering questions about the back end of the bullpen, but at least they’re winning. The Pirates will try to push their winning streak to three straight and clinch a series win when they host the Milwaukee Brewers in the second of a three-game series on Wednesday.

The Pirates have totaled six runs in their last four games, and one of those contests lasted 18 innings. Pittsburgh All-Star closer Mark Melancon blew a save at Washington on Sunday before the team eventually won on Starling Marte’s homer in the 18th, and he blew another opportunity on Tuesday only to watch Josh Harrison triple and score on a throwing error in the bottom of the ninth to clinch the 3-2 victory. The Brewers aren’t in the postseason race and are having their own problems scoring with two or fewer runs in four of the last six contests. Milwaukee went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday and made things worse with middle infielders Jonathan Villar and Scooter Gennett combining for three errors.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Chase Anderson (4-10, 5.44 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (8-5, 5.26)

Anderson is hoping a deep rut that he found himself in prior to the break does not carry over into the second half. The 28-year-old suffered the loss in each of his last four starts and failed to make it through five innings in any of those turns, allowing a total of 17 earned runs on 22 hits and 15 walks in 14 2/3 innings. Anderson is seeing Pittsburgh for the first time this season and is 1-6 with a 6.29 ERA in nine starts on the road.

Locke could use a change in momentum as well after allowing five runs and eight hits in four innings at St. Louis in his last start on July 6. The New Hampshire native worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen on July 10 and could find himself back among the relievers with the team trying to open spots for some promising young arms. Locke struggled with his control against Milwaukee on April 15, when he issued seven walks and was charged with three runs – two earned – over 4 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates RF Gregory Polanco (hamstring) returned to the lineup for the first time since July 8 on Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with a walk.

2. Milwaukee 3B Hernan Perez is 4-for-9 with five RBIs in his last three games.

3. Pittsburgh 1B John Jaso is 1-for-12 with five strikeouts since the break.

PREDICTION: Pirates 9, Brewers 8