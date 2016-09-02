Preview: Brewers at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates get a chance to make up ground in the playoff chase when they open a 10-game homestand with the first of three against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. The Pirates had their momentum stalled by getting swept at the Chicago Cubs to drop 2 1/2 games behind St. Louis for the second wild card in the National League.

The sweep by the Cubs was particularly troubling for Pittsburgh, given that it came on the heels of the team's four-game sweep in Milwaukee. "Ups and downs," Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer said of the team's inconsistency. "I wish we had the answer. I don't know. I can't pinpoint one thing. It's part of it, really." Former MVP Andrew McCutchen had an eight-game hitting streak snapped Wednesday, but was 7-for-18 in the four-game set at Milwaukee last weekend. The Brewers had lost six in a row before beating St. Louis 3-1 on Wednesday to avert a sweep and complete a 4-6 homestand.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Júnior Guerra (7-3, 2.93 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Jameson Taillon (3-3, 3.39)

Guerra makes his return to the starting rotation after missing nearly a month with inflammation in his right elbow. One of his last starts was a brilliant performance against the Pirates, when he came within one out of a complete game and permitted one run and four hits on July 29. The 31-year-old Venezuelan also faced Pittsburgh at PNC Park 10 days earlier and gave up two runs on three hits over six innings.

Taillon has seen plenty of the Brewers during his rookie season and will take the mound against them for the fourth time in the past 6 1/2 weeks. He'll be trying to erase the stench from an ugly performance at Milwaukee last time out, when he was knocked around for five runs on seven hits in a season-low three innings. Hernan Perez has been a nemesis for Taillon, going 5-for-7 with three homers and seven RBIs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers RHP Tyler Thornburg has allowed one earned run in his last 20 appearances.

2. Pirates LF Starling Marte is batting .378 in 13 games versus Milwaukee this season.

3. Brewers 1B Chris Carter was 0-for-10 with six strikeouts in the three-game series versus St. Louis.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Brewers 3