Preview: Brewers at Pirates

Ivan Nova looks to remain undefeated since switching leagues when he takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday in the second contest of their three-game series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. The Pirates were blanked for the second time in three games and saw their losing streak reach four with Friday's 1-0 setback.

After scoring 20 runs in a four-game sweep at Milwaukee last weekend, Pittsburgh hasn't won since and trails St. Louis by 2 1/2 games for the second wild card in the National League. One bright spot for the Pirates is the awakening of the slumping Andrew McCutchen, who collected three hits Friday and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games. Milwaukee earned its first shutout victory since July 4 and has won two straight following a six-game skid. Jimmy Nelson, who has recorded only two wins in his last 16 starts, looks to atone for a dismal performance last time out against the Pirates.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (7-13, 4.45 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Iván Nova (11-6, 4.41)

Although he was able to come away with a no-decision, Nelson's brutal second half continued last Saturday as he gave up six runs - five earned - over 3 2/3 innings in Milwaukee's 9-6 loss to Pittsburgh. Nelson is 1-6 over his last eight turns and has failed to work beyond five innings seven times during that span. McCutchen is 5-for-13 and Starling Marte 6-for-18 against Nelson, who is 5-2 with a 3.33 ERA versus the Pirates.

Nova improved to 4-0 in five starts since being acquired from the New York Yankees, limiting the Brewers to one run and three hits over six innings on Sunday. He pitched his first complete game since 2013 in his previous turn, giving up one run and six hits to beat Houston in his second home start for Pittsburgh. Improved control has been a key for Nova, who has walked one batter in 31 1/2 innings since the trade.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marte has hit safely in eight straight games against Milwaukee.

2. Brewers LF Ryan Braun is 6-for-30 without an RBI in his last eight games.

3. Pirates 1B Josh Bell is hitless in his last 12 at-bats.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Brewers 3