Preview: Brewers at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates can’t afford to be dropping a series against a losing team as they battle for a National League wild card spot, and they certainly can’t be swept at home. The Pirates will try to avoid that fate and a sixth straight loss overall when they host the Milwaukee Brewers in the finale of a three-game set on Sunday.

The Pirates played the major league-leading Chicago Cubs tough earlier in the week but still suffered losses in all three games and could be accused of overlooking the Brewers with a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals starting on Monday. Pittsburgh sits 2 1/2 games behind the Cardinals in the race for the second wild card and needs to make up some ground during a friendly portion of the schedule that features 18 of 21 games against the Brewers, Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies to begin September. Milwaukee, which dropped four in a row at home to the Pirates last weekend, took the first game of the series with a 1-0 shutout on Friday and earned a 7-4 triumph on Saturday – two more runs than it managed in its previous three games combined. Chris Carter slugged his 31st home run among four hits on Saturday after going hitless in his four previous games.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Chase Anderson (7-11, 4.92 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Steven Brault (0-1, 3.86)

Anderson lost for the first time since July 9 when he surrendered two runs – two solo homers – in 5 1/3 innings against the Pirates last Sunday. The 28-year-old has not recorded an out in the seventh inning since June 8 but manages to keep Milwaukee in games in his abbreviated outings. Anderson has not allowed more than three runs since June 28.

Brault will be making his fourth career major-league start and his first at home after being brought back from the minors. The 24-year-old lasted four innings at the Chicago Cubs on Monday and was charged with three runs – two earned – on five hits and two walks without factoring in the decision. Brault’s lone loss came at Milwaukee on July 29, when he was reached for three runs on seven hits and three walks in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates RHP Neftali Feliz (arm discomfort) left Saturday’s game.

2. Milwaukee activated RHP Michael Blazek from the 15-day disabled list, but he is not yet ready to pitch in games.

3. Pittsburgh RF Gregory Polanco is 1-for-12 with six strikeouts in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Brewers 3