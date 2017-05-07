Preview: Brewers at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates have managed to stifle the big bats of the visiting Milwaukee Brewers and can claim a series sweep when the teams wrap up their three-game set at PNC Park on Sunday. The Brewers entered the series with the third-most runs (148) in the National League but they have been limited to one in a span of 19 innings over the first two games.

Josh Harrison's RBI single in the bottom of the 10th lifted the Pirates to a 2-1 triumph in Saturday's meeting, giving Pittsburgh a chance at its third three-game sweep of the season. Hernan Perez provided all the offense for Milwaukee with a solo homer, as leadoff hitter Jonathan Villar went 0-for-4 to drop his average to .197 and slumping slugger Eric Thames had his ninth straight game without a home run. Left fielder Ryan Braun (arm) has been out of the starting lineup in four straight games for the Brewers, who have 10 hits in the series. The Pirates have gone 44 straight innings without an error, their longest such streak since an 11-game stretch without a miscue last June.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Zach Davies (2-2, 6.07 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 6.97)

Davies is 2-0 with a 3.52 ERA in his last three starts after a rocky beginning to his campaign, but he has yet to post a quality start through his first six outings. Opponents are hitting .333 against the 24-year-old, who is 0-2 with a 13.06 ERA in three career starts against the Pirates, including a meeting in Pittsburgh last season in which he was reached for six runs in 2 1/3 frames. Harrison is 4-for-4 with two doubles and a walk against Davies, who has yet to last longer than 5 1/3 innings this year.

Glasnow picked up his first career win after allowing three runs and four hits in six innings at Cincinnati on Tuesday. He still walked four batters and has issued 17 free passes in 20 2/3 innings on the year. The 23-year-old, who has never faced the Brewers, is 0-1 with a 7.23 ERA in six career games (five starts) at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (groin) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday and RHP Josh Lindblom was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis.

2. Villar is 1-for-17 with six strikeouts over his last four games.

3. Pittsburgh LHP Tony Watson threw two scoreless innings to pick up the win Saturday and he has a scoreless streak of 43 1/3 innings in the month of May.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Brewers 4