Brewers 3, Pirates 2 (14): Khris Davis launched a 14th-inning home run - his first of the year - to lift Milwaukee to an eventful 3-2 road win.

In a game that featured early fireworks with a benches-clearing brawl, the late action was pretty exciting as well, as the Brewers’ Mark Reynolds and Ryan Braun hit tying home runs in the eighth and ninth innings respectively, sandwiched around a go-ahead rally by Pittsburgh. Braun’s equalizer came against Pirates closer Jason Grilli, against whom Braun also hit the go-ahead, two-run blast in Saturday’s win, while Davis’ game-winner came against Jeanmar Gomez (0-1).

Zach Duke (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the victory and Francisco Rodriguez worked around a two-out single to earn his seventh save for Milwaukee, which won three of four games in the series and improved to 9-1 on the road. The Brewers had multiple baserunners in the 12th and 13th but could not plate the go-ahead run until Davis led off the following frame by slamming an 0-1 pitch several rows into the left-field stands.

Carlos Gomez hit a one-out triple in the third inning - a deep fly to center field which Gomez initially stared at before sprinting around to third base after Andrew McCutchen could not corral it at the wall. Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole appeared to say something to Gomez, who began walking toward the pitcher’s mound as the benches and bullpens cleared, resulting in the ejections of Gomez - who appeared to throw several punches - as well as Pirates reserve Travis Snider and Milwaukee bench coach Jerry Narron.

Neil Walker’s fourth-inning solo shot stood until Reynolds’ tying blast off Cole in the eighth. The Pirates went ahead in the bottom half of the frame behind three straight two-out singles, including Jose Tabata’s RBI infield hit that was challenged by the Brewers but upheld following a conclusive replay.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Milwaukee 3B Jeff Bianchi preserved a run in the third with a diving stop of Josh Harrison’s sharp grounder with runners on first and second. ... Cole was charged with one run and six hits in eight innings. Brewers RH Marco Estrada allowed one run and six hits over six frames. ... Pittsburgh continues its homestand with four games against Cincinnati while Milwaukee returns home for six games against San Diego and the Chicago Cubs.