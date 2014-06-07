Brewers 9, Pirates 3: Ryan Braun and Lyle Overbay each drove in a pair of runs as visiting Milwaukee evened the three-game series at one apiece.

Jonathan Lucroy and Khris Davis each had two hits and an RBI as the Brewers improved to 9-3 against Pittsburgh this season. Matt Garza (4-4) overcame a season-high five walks to win his second straight start, giving up three runs on six hits over six innings for his first victory in six road outings.

Pedro Alvarez had two hits and two RBIs and Neil Walker singled twice for the Pirates, who committed five errors and hit into three double plays to drop seven games behind division-leading Milwaukee in the National League Central. Edinson Volquez (3-5) permitted four runs - three earned - on four hits over six innings to fall to 6-4 lifetime against the Brewers.

Pittsburgh committed three first-inning errors that led to Lucroy’s sacrifice fly, but Alvarez put the Pirates ahead 2-1 with a broken-bat, two-run single with two out in the third to drive home Walker and Andrew McCutchen. Milwaukee went ahead with three runs in its next at-bat, tying it on Davis’ RBI ground-rule double that put runners at second and third.

Volquez intentionally walked Scooter Gennett to load the bases but the strategy backfired when Overbay singled to center to plate two runs for a 4-2 lead. Jordy Mercer’s double-play grounder in the sixth cut the deficit to a run but the Brewers broke it open with a four-run eighth, pushing across a pair against Justin Wilson on Rickie Weeks’ groundout and Jean Segura’s infield single before Braun greeted Jeanmar Gomez with a two-run double.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Davis has hit safely in five straight games and 14 of 15 while driving in 11 runs in his last 11 contests. ... Pirates RF Josh Harrison extended his hitting streak to a career high-tying 10 games with a two-out double in the ninth. ... Brewers RHP Tyler Thornburg, who was shelled for five runs in one inning of relief Friday night, was unavailable Saturday due to an undisclosed injury that may require the team to make a roster move.