Brewers’ Braun slams two homers in 8-7 win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH - If Ryan Braun played the rest of the year exclusively in Pennsylvania, the single-season home run record might be in jeopardy.

The Milwaukee right fielder’s two late-game home runs rallied the Brewers to an 8-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Braun hit a two-run shot to center field with two outs in the ninth inning off closer Jason Grilli to put the Brewers ahead. Braun got Milwaukee within a run at 7-6 in the seventh inning with a solo blast off left-hander Tony Watson.

Braun has five home runs this season after being suspended for the last 65 games of 2013 following Major League Baseball’s investigation into the Biogenesis drug scandal. The other three home runs came in one game on April 8 at Philadelphia as did seven of his 13 RBIs.

“Pretty crazy, huh?” Braun said of having five homers in the Keystone State and zero anywhere else. “I‘m just trying to grind out at-bats right now. That’s my biggest concern. It’s been a struggle at times and it feels good to hit a couple of big home runs.”

Braun, who had three hits and three RBIs, had gone nine games without a homer and seven without driving in a run.

Grilli (0-1) took his second blown save in six opportunities. Shortstop Jean Segura’s two-out single kept the inning alive for Braun, who gave the Brewers their fifth win in six games against the Pirates this season and improved their overall record to 13-5, best in the major leagues.

“Grilli’s a tough matchup for anybody and Braunie just crushed that ball,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “That was impressive.”

Braun’s home run came on an elevated fastball but Grilli was more upset about allowing Segura’s hit on an 0-2 pitch.

“You can’t give up a hit in that situation. You either put him away or waste a pitch,” Grilli said. “That bothers more than the home run.”

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy had three doubles and two RBIs for the Brewers and Segura finished with two hits. First baseman Mark Reynolds hit his fourth homer.

First baseman Ike Davis went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in his first game with the Pirates. Davis was acquired from the Mets on Friday night in a trade and had no homers and one RBI in his last nine games with New York.

“I always look for a knock and a walk in every game, so it’s a good way to start off,” Davis said. “The only downside is that we lost. That’s not going to happen very often with Grilli in there because he’s one of the best.”

Right-hander Jim Henderson (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win and closer Francisco Rodriguez worked the ninth to stay perfect in saves at 6-for-6.

“It’s good to win a game like this,” said Rodriguez, who tied Hall of Famer Rich “Goose” Gossage for 20th place on the all-time saves list with 310. “It looks like the win was going to go in their bucket and then it ended up going in our bucket.”

Milwaukee right-hander Matt Garza was tagged for six runs - five earned - in five innings. He is winless in four starts after being signed to a four-year, $50-million contract as a free agent in the winter.

Pittsburgh left-hander Wandy Rodriguez lasted just four innings and allowed four runs, raising his earned run average to 7.65. That is the worst mark among major-league pitchers who have qualified for the ERA title.

NOTES: The Pirates designated 1B Travis Ishikawa for assignment to clear a roster spot for 1B Ike Davis. They also activated C Chris Stewart from the disabled list and optioned C Tony Sanchez to Triple-A Indianapolis. ... Pittsburgh SS Jordy Mercer did not play because of a sore left ankle. He was injured Friday night when Milwaukee C Martin Maldonado slid into him at second base while trying to break up a double play. ... Brewers 1B Lyle Overbay’s three-day paternity leave ends Sunday and he will return to the team for the finale of the four-game series. ... Milwaukee is likely to place OF Logan Schaffer, who has a strained right hamstring, on the 15-day disabled list in order to open a roster spot for Overbay. ... Brewers RHP Marco Estrada (1-1, 3.06) will face Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (2-1, 4.74) on Sunday. In 11 games, including eight starts, against the Pirates, Estrada is 5-0 with a 2.06 ERA.