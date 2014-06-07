Pirates finally beat Brewers’ Lohse

PITTSBURGH --- The Pittsburgh Pirates had a lot of frustrations to take out on the Milwaukee Brewers and right-hander Kyle Lohse.

The National League Central-leading Brewers had won eight of 10 meetings with the Pirates this season, a big reason why Pittsburgh was seven games behind Milwaukee entering the game. Furthermore, Lohse had won six straight decisions against the Pirates, dating to 2011.

The Pirates might not have gotten even with the Brewers on Friday night, but they felt pretty good after catcher Russell Martin had three hits and four RBIs and center fielder Andrew McCutchen and shortstop Jordy Mercer both homered in 15-5 rout of the Brewers.

“It’s a nice win because the fact that it’s a guy that’s pitched well against us, though he didn’t have his best stuff,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said. “We didn’t chase so it’s always good to see your guys get in there, hold ground and hit what they see. If they like something, they get after it and we were able to do that throughout the evening.”

The Pirates handed Lohse (7-2) his first loss since April 1.

“He didn’t pitch great but he also didn’t pitch as bad as it looked,” Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke said. “He didn’t have a lot of luck.”

Martin’s three-run double keyed an eight-run sixth inning that put the Pirates ahead 13-3. Pittsburgh sent 13 batters to the plate in an inning that also included two RBI singles by left fielder Jose Tabata and two bases-loaded walks by Brewers reliever Tyler Thornburg.

Lohse had won seven consecutive decisions, the longest active streak in the major leagues, but was rocked for eight runs and nine hits in five-plus innings. He pitched a three-hit shutout against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in his previous start.

“I could go through it inning-by-inning as far as all the things that happened, but it was basically a game where nothing went right,” Lohse said. “They hit good pitches and they hit bad pitches. The best thing to do now is just look ahead to my next start.”

McCutchen and Mercer each had two hits and two RBIs. Four other players also had two of the Pirates’ 16 hits -- Tabata, second baseman Neil Walker, third baseman Pedro Alvarez and right fielder Travis Snider.

Rookie right-hander Brandon Cumpton (1-2) allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings after giving up 11 runs -- the most by a major league pitcher this season - in 3 2/3 innings in losing his previous start last Saturday against the Dodgers at Los Angeles.

“I really just put my head down and got back to work after that last start,” Cumpton said. “I was just trusting my stuff and know it’s going to be there. It was great to get out there and get back on the horse.”

Brewers center fielder Carlos Gomez, third baseman Aramis Ramirez and second baseman Scooter Gennett had two hits apiece while left fielder Khris Davis drove in two runs.

The Pirates won for the sixth time in their last eight games while handing the Brewers their third loss in four games.

“Any time in the season where you can just feed off each other like that, it’s going to be a fun time,” Martin said. “Especially against a team that we’re trailing right now. If you can beat up on a good team, it definitely does give you confidence.”

NOTES: Pirates LF Starling Marte, who is hitless in his last 20 at-bats, was not in the starting lineup for a third straight game on Friday night and again took early batting practice in an effort to shake his slump. OF Jose Tabata started in left field and went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. ... Pittsburgh RHP Vin Mazzaro accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis after clearing waivers. He was designated for assignment May 26. ... Pirates RHP Stolmy Pimentel, who is on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Altoona and pitched three scoreless innings against Trenton in an Eastern League game after working two shutout innings in one game for Class A Bradenton. ... Brewers LHP Tom Gorzelanny pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings Friday night for Triple-A Nashville against Memphis in a Pacific Coast League game as he continues his rehab from left shoulder surgery. Gorzelanny has gone a combined 0-1 with a 1.54 ERA in eight games with Nashville and Class A Brevard County before Friday. ... Milwaukee RHP Matt Garza (3-4, 4.42 ERA) will face Pittsburgh RHP Edinson Volquez (3-4, 4.25) on Saturday in the middle game of the three-game series.