Gallardo, Brewers edge Pirates, 1-0

PITTSBURGH -- There was a time when Yovani Gallardo was the Milwaukee Brewers’ best pitcher.

The right-hander won 60 games over a four-season span from 2009-12 and added 13 more victories last year in an otherwise lackluster season in which he had a career-worst 4.18 ERA. After winning his first two starts this season, Gallardo notched only one victory in his next 10 outings.

Gallardo pitched like an ace again Sunday, though, combining with right-handed relievers Rob Wooten and Francisco Rodriguez on a five-hit shutout as the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0.

“If we’re going to get this thing done this year, we’re going to need Yo pitching how he usually does,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “What I saw today, that’s how he pitches when he’s good.”

Gallardo (4-4) allowed four hits in seven innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked one.

“Yo was awesome,” Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy said. “He was the best I’ve seen him this year. By far. Curveball was really big and really deep, really big break, slider was good and hard, fastball was located.”

Gallarado improved his career record against the Pirates to 12-4 and is 6-2 with a 1.79 ERA at PNC Park. Milwaukee is 10-3 against Pittsburgh this year.

Wooten got two outs in the eighth inning and Rodriguez nailed down the final four outs for his 19th save, including getting right fielder Josh Harrison to line out to center with runners on first and third to end the game. Harrison went 0-for-5, ending his 10-game hitting streak, and the Pirates stranded 11 runners by going 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

”I ran into a little trouble, but I ended up making the right pitches to get out of it,“ Rodriguez said. ”It’s definitely a nice win.

Lucroy had three of the Brewers’ four hits, including two doubles, and scored the only run in the seventh. He led off the decisive inning with a double down the left-field line and scored on third baseman Aramis Ramirez’s ground out with one out.

Left-hander Jeff Locke (0-1) pitched well after being recalled by the Pirates from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to the game. He gave up one run and three hits in seven innings with five strikeouts and one walk.

Locke was a 10-game winner and an All-Star last season. However, nine of those wins came in the first half before he faded so badly late in the season that he was left off the Pirates’ postseason roster.

Locke credited his ability to locate pitches for his success.

“You don’t have to throw it very hard, you just have to hit the right spot,” Locke said. “You don’t have to be perfect on every pitch but if you put it in the right spot, good things can happen.”

Pittsburgh center fielder Andrew McCutchen had two hits.

Rodriguez was called on to replace Wooten in the eighth to face catcher Russell Martin with two outs and a runner on third base. Martin got caught looking at a third strike to end the inning on what appeared to be a pitch low and inside.

Martin slammed his bat and helmet to the ground and was ejected by home plate umpire Ed Hickox as was manager Clint Hurdle, who also vehemently argued the call.

”Just a lot went on today that you shake your head,“ Hurdle said. ”You’ve got to get rid of it and you’ve got to move on. We threw everything we had out there, we came up one run short.

NOTES: Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder fatigue, opening a roster spot for LHP Jeff Locke. ... Pittsburgh 1B Ike Davis, mired in a 3-for-34 slump, began a stretch where he will be held out of the starting lineup for three games in favor of 1B Gaby Sanchez. ... Pirates LF Starling Marte returned to the lineup after being relegated to reserve duty in the previous four games and went 0-for-3, extending his streak of hitless at-bats to 23. ... Brewers RHP Marco Estrada (5-2, 4.10 ERA) will start Tuesday night against Mets RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (2-0, 3.21 ERA) in the opener of a three-game series at New York. Milwaukee is off Monday. ... The Pirates begin a four-game home series with the Chicago Cubs on Monday night as RHP Charlie Morton (2-7 , 3.31 ERA) opposes RHP Edwin Jackson (4-5, 4.59 ERA).