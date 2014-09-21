Ninth-inning run lifts Brewers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers combined to leave 19 men on base Saturday night, missing many chances to score along the way. More than three hours after the first pitch, the Brewers finally capitalized and scratched out a 1-0 win at PNC Park.

Milwaukee was the first to score with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from pinch-hitter Logan Schafer in the ninth inning. The win follows two games the Brewers lost despite leading late in each.

“We knew what we had to do and we know how things have been going,” Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke said. “I knew (the players) would come out and play hard.”

Right fielder Ryan Braun led off the ninth inning with a single but was thrown out at second when pinch-hitter Elian Herrera tried to bunt.

First baseman Lyle Overbay doubled and pinch-hitter Matt Clark was walked intentionally before pinch-hitter Logan Schafer lofted right-hander Mark Melancon’s 1-1 pitch from to left. Herrera beat left fielder Starling Marte’s throw home for the lone run.

“I just tried to ground myself,” Schafer said, “keep my head steady and hit the ball in the air, stay inside something. Luckily, it was deep enough for Eli to run it out.”

Milwaukee (80-75) now trails the Pirates (83-71) by 3 1/2 games for the National League’s second wild-card spot.

Tension erupted in the fifth inning when right-hander Matt Garza was ejected after hitting Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen for the second time. McCutchen barked at Garza while the Pirates’ dugout became enraged.

“You’re gonna get hit,” McCutchen said, “it’s going to happen. Frustration doesn’t matter. He didn’t try to hit me, but he got it in and I‘m sure he’s thinking it better he hit me than me hit him with a homer or double or something.”

Garza said, “If people think I hit McCutchen on purpose, with a 1-2 count in a game like this, then you’re just an idiot,” Garza said. “That goes for the Pirates TV crew that kept insinuating that that’s what we were doing, then you’re an idiot. Because in a game like this, a starter doesn’t go after a guy like that.”

McCutchen was hit on his upper left side twice with fastballs, near the area he suffered a rib injury that sent him to the disabled list a game after he was hit in Arizona on Aug. 2.

Garza was tossed after 4 2/3 scoreless innings in which he gave up three hits, walked two and struck out six.

“It was absolutely the right call,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “If he doesn’t get tossed, then I do.”

Pittsburgh right-hander Edinson Volquez worked seven shutout innings and allowed three hits, three walks and struck out six. Volquez has not been tagged with a loss in his past 11 starts.

“I’ve been more consistent with my delivery to the plate and stayed in the bottom of the strike zone and kept everything down,” Volquez said.

The Pirates missed a chance to score in the seventh inning when pinch-hitter Andrew Lambo and third baseman Josh Harrison both singled to put runners on the corners with two outs. Right fielder Gregory Polanco pinch-ran for Lambo and was thrown out at the plate when the Pirates attempted a double-steal.

“It’s a set play when you’re deep in the count,” Hurdle said. “The intent of the throw is to get a throw from the first baseman. We do that and we score easily.”

Pittsburgh loaded the bases in the eighth inning before first baseman Gaby Sanchez grounded into a fielder’s choice that ended the inning.

Left-hander Zach Duke (5-1) picked up the win by getting the inning’s final out.

Melancon (3-5) took the loss after allowing two hits and a walk. Milwaukee right-hander Francisco Rodriguez posted his 43rd save of the season with a perfect ninth inning.

NOTES: Pittsburgh 1B Ike Davis was back in the starting lineup after 1B Gaby Sanchez started Friday’s game. ... Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke said he will still use RHP Jonathan Broxton despite giving up five runs in his last two outings.