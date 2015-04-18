Marte sparks Pirates’ offense in win over Brewers

PITTSBURGH -- Starling Marte had a small hit and a big hit.

Both helped the left fielder to his first multi-hit game of the season as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Friday night after being shut out in their previous two games.

Marte’s broken-bat infield single started a decisive two-run rally in the fifth inning and his long two-run home run into the left-field bleachers in the eighth inning padded the Pirates’ lead and raised his batting to .152.

“Baseball is a hard game sometimes,” Marte said, shaking his head. “I’ve been working with my hitting coach (Jeff Branson) every day. He can help me and maintain my position (in the batter’s box). Today, I was really close and I used my hands really good.”

Right fielder Gregory Polanco added three hits, including a double, as the Pirates (4-6) had a total of 11 hits after being held to a combined five while being blanked by the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“When we are successful, we are hitting the ball to the big part of the field,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurde said. “We’re letting it get deeper (in the strike zone). We’re not committing early. We’re hitting with a slow heartbeat. We were able to do that tonight.”

The two-run fifth came an inning after the Pirates had snapped a 23-inning scoreless drought on center fielder Andrew McCutchen’s run-scoring ground out.

Utility infielder Sean Rodriguez, filling in at second base for a resting Neil Walker, and third baseman Josh Harrison both had RBI singles off Jimmy Nelson (1-1) in the fifth. Rodriguez finished with two hits.

First baseman Pedro Alvarez singled in a run in the eighth before Marte followed with his second home run of the season, off right-hander Jonathan Broxton, to extend the Pirates’ lead to 6-2.

Pittsburgh’s streak of four consecutive games and 164 batters without drawing a walk ended when Alvarez got an intentionally pass in the sixth inning. Pinch hitter John Lambo worked a base on balls in the seventh.

Right-hander Vance Worley (1-1) pitched six innings for the win. He gave up two runs and six hits with four walks and six strikeouts.

”They were aggressive up there and I made sure I kept them more off balance,“ Worley said.”

Mark Melancon was called on to get the final out for his first save after shortstop Jean Segura’s two-out RBI single off left-hander Antonio Bastardo got the Brewers (2-8) within 6-3.

Melancon needed only one pitch to convert his first opportunity of the season as he got catcher Jonathan Lucroy to foul out.

Nelson lost to the Pirates six days after beating them in Milwaukee by pitching seven shutout innings and striking out a career-high nine. This time, he allowed three runs (two earned) and five hits in five innings with no walks and three strikeouts.

“I wasn’t quite as sharp this time,” Nelson said. “You’re not going to be sharp every time out.”

Left fielder Khris Davis had a double among his three hits, but the Brewers continued to have problems offensively as they stranded seven runners and went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position while losing their third straight game.

Friday marked just the second time the Brewers scored more than two runs in their eight losses.

Center fielder Gerardo Parra, filling in for the injury Carlos Gomez, drove in the Brewers’ first two runs with a ground out in the fourth inning and a double in the sixth.

“We left a lot of guys out there,” Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke said. “There was a lot better at-bats from guys, which I liked. So it’s better, but it’s the same thing.”

NOTES: Pirates RHP Vance Worley started rather than LHP Jeff Locke, who was the listed starter. Manager Clint Hurdle said he decided to flip-flop Worley and Locke in the rotation, but there was a miscommunication between the coaching staff and the team’s media relations department. ... Brewers CF Carlos Gomez was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, which he suffered Wednesday night, and manager Ron Roenickie said the team’s medical staff hopes the two-time All-Star can return in three weeks. ... Milwaukee recalled INF/OF Jason Rogers from Triple-A Colorado Springs to take Gomez’s roster spot. Rogers hit .360 with two home runs and seven RBIs in six games in the Pacific Coast League. ... Brewers RHP Jim Henderson, on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, began a rehab assignment on Friday night at high-Class A Brevard County and pitched one scoreless inning. ... Pittsburgh C Chris Stewart, who had been sidelined with a strained right hamstring, was activated from the 15-day disabled list and C Tony Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. ... The three-game series continues Saturday night, with Locke (1-0, 3.00) facing Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse (0-2, 11.17 ERA).