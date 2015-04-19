Locke, Marte pace Pirates past Brewers

PITTSBURGH -- When Jeff Locke’s fastball isn’t working, his starts tend to go downhill in a hurry. After Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun and Jean Segura roped singles to lead off the game, Saturday night looked like it might hold one of those outings for the left-hander.

Instead, Locke stayed the course with counsel from his catcher and went on to allow a run over eight innings as the Pirates beat the Brewers 6-2.

“So many times in the past I probably would have tended to start going to my secondary pitches more if the fastball was getting hit,” Locke said. “But (Francisco) Cervelli has really been working on me the importance of throwing the fastball. ... You can’t be scared to throw it and let the defense work behind you.”

Pittsburgh’s left-hander scattered four hits and gave up just one run, on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Locke (2-0) walked none and struck out six, and his eight innings tied a career high.

Left fielder Starling Marte provided the might for Pittsburgh’s offense as he homered and drove in a career-high five RBIs.

Locke’s first start of the season was also against the Brewers, in Milwaukee on April 10. He won that outing by giving up two runs on seven hits over six innings, but Brewers manager Ron Roenicke thought he was better Saturday.

“I thought his command on his fastball was really good,” Roenicke said. “His changeup was really good and he mixed in the breaking balls today, which also kept you off-balance, and located them well.”

Braun, batting leadoff for the first time in his career, scored on a sacrifice fly by catcher Jonathan Lucroy that put Milwaukee up 1-0 in the first.

Pittsburgh immediately countered as third baseman Josh Harrison singled leading off the home first then scored on right fielder Gregory Polanco’s double to tie the game at 1-1.

Center fielder Andrew McCutchen drew a walk before Marte drove him and Polanco home with a double for a 3-1 lead.

After yielding a run in the first, Locke tossed seven scoreless innings in which the Brewers mustered only two hits. He retired the last eight batters he faced.

“The rhythm of the game came to him,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “He had good stuff and he trusted it. His fastball was good and he hit the glove side with it consistently. Then he mixed in the curveball and the changeup, and all the pitches fed off each other.”

Locke received additional run support in the fifth after McCutchen walked and second baseman Neil Walker singled to set up Marte’s third home run of the season, a three-run line drive to the bleachers in left field for a 6-1 lead.

Marte did not play Tuesday after he hit .172 in Pittsburgh’s first seven games. The left fielder is 4-for-8 with two home runs and seven RBIs in his last two contests.

“I try to make sure these guys know where they stand and know what I expect,” Hurdle said. “It’s never an average or a home run or an RBI that I‘m looking (for). It’s the intangibles. And he’s responded well.”

The Brewers got a run back in the ninth when Segura scored on left fielder Khris Davis’ single off Pittsburgh right-hander Arquimedes Caminero.

Milwaukee right-hander Kyle Lohse endured another miserable outing. He gave up six runs on six hits in six innings and now owns a 10.34 ERA.

“When you watch his bullpens, he can do anything he wants to do,” Roenicke said. “He’s been getting in games and he hasn’t been the same.”

Lohse (0-3) struck out four and walked three, the first walks he had issued this year. The right-hander said he’s close to finding his command, but his poor results mitigate any progress he might be making toward finding his form.

“(My command is) just a little bit off and that’s the frustrating part,” Lohse said. “Normally I don’t walk guys like that, I don’t miss back over the plate with pitches in key situations.”

NOTES: Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun batted leadoff for the first time in his nine-year career. He finished 2 for 4 with a run scored and was hit by a pitch. ... Milwaukee tied the worst 11-game start in franchise history, at 2-9. ... Pittsburgh is now 5-1 this season when outhitting its opponent. The Pirates outhit the Brewers 7-5 Saturday.