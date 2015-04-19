Pirates sweep as Brewers off to worst start in team history

PITTSBURGH -- The Milwaukee Brewers made some ignominious history Sunday with yet another early season loss.

Right-hander Gerrit Cole pitched six solid innings to run his winning streak to six games and Pedro Alvarez hit a tiebreaking home run as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the reeling Brewers 5-2 on Sunday to sweep the three-game series.

The Brewers dropped their fifth game in a row to fall to 2-10, the worst start in the franchise’s 47-year history. They have scored two runs or less in eight of their 12 games.

”We’re not going to panic but these guys need to get it going,“ Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke said. ”We shouldn’t be doing this every night and something needs to change.

“We need somebody to step up and throw a great ballgame or we need the offense to start clicking like we know it can and should be.”

Cole (2-0) allowed two runs and five hits while striking out six and walking one. The right-hander has not lost since last Sept. 1 against the Cardinals at St. Louis.

Both runs came in the second inning. After that, Cole starting throwing his fastball more and the Brewers never seemed to adjust.

“I started throwing the fastball inside, up and down in the strike zone,” Cole said. “It wasn’t like I was getting killed on the other pitches early but I knew I needed to mix in more fastballs and it worked.”

The third-year pitcher also improved his career record to 13-6 at PNC Park, where he has made six consecutive quality starts.

“I wouldn’t say I‘m more comfortable here,” Cole said. “I’ve made most of my starts here, of course, so I‘m more familiar with how the park plays. But more comfortable? Not really.”

The Pirates (6-6) have made things uncomfortable for the Brewers, going 5-1 against them so far this season and outscoring them 33-17.

Alvarez’s solo homer with one out in the third inning off Matt Garza (1-2) put the Pirates ahead for good, 3-2. It was the first baseman’s fourth homer of the year as he improved to 9-for-20 lifetime against Garza.

Catcher Chris Stewart, in his first game of the season after coming off the disabled list Friday, added a two-run single in the sixth inning to increase the Pirates’ lead to 5-2. That came right after shortstop Jordy Mercer was hit in the right ribcage by a Garza pitch while trying to bunt and was removed from the game.

“It felt good to be able to make a contribution right away and it came at a good time because we were only up but a run and Jordy has just gotten hurt,” Stewart said.

Mercer said he was sore but didn’t to expect much, if any, time.

“I drink a lot of milk, so I have strong bones,” he deadpanned.

Right-hander Jared Hughes, left-hander Tony Watson and closer Mark Melancon (second save) each pitched one scoreless inning of relief for the Pirates.

Garza, who has only one quality start in his last seven matchups with the Pirates, was tagged for five runs and seven hits in six innings.

“Some days it’s going to be better than others but if you go through the process then all the work you put in is going to be worth it,” Garza said. “I’ve just got to stay with the process. It’s going to turn.”

Third baseman Josh Harrison had two of the Pirates’ seven hits, including a leadoff single in a two-run first inning. Harrison scored on a wild pitch and center fielder Andrew McCutchen followed with an RBI single.

The Brewers evened the score at 2-2 in the second inning. Shortstop Jean Segura, whose five-game hitting streak ended, drove in a run with a ground out and catcher Jonathan Lucroy followed with an RBI single for the first of his two hits.

“(Cole) really put his foot down after the second and it make a big difference,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said.

NOTES: Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun was back in his usual No. 3 spot in the batting order after hitting leadoff Saturday night for the first time in his nine-year career. SS Jean Segura returned to the top spot as manager Ron Roenicke tries to find a reliable leadoff hitter while CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) is on the disabled list. ... Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez, who entered the day hitting just .140, was rested. ... Both teams open four-game series Monday night with Milwaukee playing the Cincinnati Reds and the Pirates facing the Chicago Cubs. Brewers RHP Wily Peralta (0-1, 4.50) matches up against Reds RHP Anthony DiSclafani (1-0, 1.38). Pirates RHP A.J. Burnett (0-1, 2.25) squares off with Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (1-1, 1.98).