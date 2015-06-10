Jungmann wins debut as Brewers defeat Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- Taylor Jungmann had just won his major league debut but, 20 minutes, after the game ended, he was having a hard time recounting many details.

“It’s tough to remember because it all happened so fast,” the Milwaukee Brewers right-hander said. “I’ve got to sit down and think about it.”

Jungmann pitched one-run ball over seven innings and fellow rookie Jason Rogers had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs as the Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Jungmann (1-0) checked the Pirates on just three hits while striking out five and walking one. He was the Brewers’ first-round draft pick in 2011 from the University of Texas.

That provided quite a contrast to the 25-year-old right-hander’s performance with Triple-A Colorado Springs in the Pacific Coast League, where he went 2-3 with a 6.37 ERA in 11 games, though his ERA was 3.92 over his last three starts.

However, Brewers manager Craig Counsell felt that Jungmann’s experience pitched at a high level of college baseball prepared him to pitch in the major leagues.

“He’s been on the big stage before and I think he enjoys it,” Counsell said. “The way he pitched tonight, that’s as good as it gets. He did a nice job. He did a really good job of getting his fastball over the plate.”

Though Jungmann might have had temporary amnesia following the game, he looked in control while on the mound.

“There was a lot of over anxiousness in the bullpen and when I faced the first batter,” Jungmann said. “After that, I felt pretty good.”

The Pirates, though, never felt comfortable facing Jungmann.

“He throw across his body and it makes it seem like the ball is coming from behind you,” Pittsburgh shortstop Jordy Mercer said. “It’s something you rarely see.”

Rogers, playing first base in place of Adam Lind against left-handed starter Francisco Liriano, hit his second homer of the season in the top of the first inning to open the scoring. He and shortstop Jean Segura each had two hits for the Brewers.

“It’s just good to contribute when I get the chance to play,” Rogers said. “The one thing I learned is stay prepared. I‘m a lot better prepared when I go up to the plate then I was last when I got called up last September and it really cost me then.”

Brewers third baseman Aramis Ramirez also drove in two runs and capped the scoring with a solo home, his seventh of the season, in the ninth inning. He drove in the winning run during a two-run rally in the seventh inning.

Closer Francisco Rodriguez pitched a perfect ninth for his 12th save.

The Brewers (22-37) have the worst record in the major leagues but won for the fourth time in five games and seventh time in 10 games. They won consecutive games against the Pirates for the first time in 14 meetings and can sweep the three-game series Wednesday night.

Liriano (3-5) had his three-start winning streak snapped. He gave up three runs and five hits in eight innings with one walk and six strikeouts while falling to 1-4 in six home starts.

The Pirates (31-27) lost for the fifth time in 18 games and took back-to-back defeats for the first time since May 19-20 against the Minnesota Twins.

Left fielder Starling Marte accounted for the Pirates’ lone run with his 12th home run in the bottom of the second inning, answering Rogers’ drive.

The Brewers broke the 1-1 tie with two runs in the seventh inning off Liriano.

Left fielder Ryan Braun drew a leadoff walk and took third on center fielder Carlos Gomez’s single. Braun then scored when Ramirez hit a dribbler that Liriano fielded but had only a play at first base. Rogers singled in Gomez.

“Just a couple of ground balls that found some holes in that inning,” Liriano said. “I felt I executed my pitches for the most part but sometimes things don’t work out.”

NOTES: The Brewers recalled RHP Taylor Jungmann from Triple-A Colorado Springs and he made his major league debut by starting the middle game of the three-game series. INF Luis Sardinas was optioned to Colorado Springs. ... Milwaukee RHP Johnny Hellweg, who had Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery in April 2013, was activated from the 60-day disabled list and optioned to Class A Brevard County, where he will begin his comeback. ... Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen returned to the lineup after sitting out Monday night’s loss to the Brewers while being given a rest. ... Milwaukee RHP Kyle Lohse (3-6, 6.50) will face Pittsburgh RHP Charlie Morton (3-0, 2.84) on Wednesday night in the series finale.