Morton pitches Pirates past Brewers

PITTSBURGH -- Charlie Morton could barely throw the ball in the strike zone at the end of spring training, let alone in front of batters at times, as he struggled in his recovery from hip surgery last September.

But three months later, Morton’s return from the disabled has provided a boost to a Pirates rotation that was already performing among the league’s best. In his fourth start of the season, Morton carried a no-hitter into the fifth and pitched 7 1/3 shutout innings to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 on Wednesday.

“I felt like I went out and did my job and minimized damage and limited their offense,” Morton said. “I don’t feel like the guy or anything. I feel like I just went out and did my job.”

The victory prevented the Brewers from recording their first series sweep since August 2014.

Morton (4-0) wound up allowing three hits while walking three and striking out six.

Milwaukee right-hander Kyle Lohse gave up a run in each of the first two innings, but settled down to last into the seventh.

Lohse (3-7) gave up two runs and 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out two.

“I think he got better as the game went along,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He battled and he made his pitches when he needed to ... he got through it and he gave us a chance.”

Despite the win, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle lamented the Pirates leaving potential runs on the table against Lohse.

“We had some opportunities where we could have stretched this game out and we did not,” Hurdle said. “He’s got to walk away knowing he kept his team in place and gave them a chance to win.”

Morton was efficient through seven but was removed after right fielder Shane Peterson walked and pinch hitter Jason Rogers singled with one out in the eighth. Left-hander Tony Watson entered and got shortstop Jean Segura to ground into an inning-ending double play.

“After the first inning (Morton) got in a rhythm,” Counsell said. “It’s sinker-curveball to the righties and sinker-changeup, couple curveballs to the lefties.”

The right-hander used his curveball more than usual to keep Milwaukee’s hitters off-balance, and has more confidence in it than before.

“I feel like I‘m not really yanking them as bad as I used to,” Morton said. “You can credit the delivery on that I think. And I felt like I could throw it in the zone.”

Right-hander Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth for his 19th save.

Pittsburgh took its first lead of the series in its first at-bat. Right fielder Gregory Polanco stroked a leadoff double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on left fielder Starling Marte’s infield single for a 1-0 lead.

First baseman Pedro Alvarez doubled the lead in the second. The first baseman sent Lohse’s first pitch of the inning over the right field seats and out of the stadium.

“I might have been able to place it on a tee maybe a little bit lower and it would’ve been perfectly down the middle,” Lohse said. “He did what you’re supposed to do with those pitches and it definitely wasn’t cheap.”

The Pirates bounced Lohse from the game when shortstop Jordy Mercer led off the seventh with his third hit of the game. Morton bunted him to second, and left-hander Neal Cotts replaced Lohse. Cotts struck out the only batter he faced, Polanco, and Brewers right-hander Michael Blazek got Marte to fly out to end the threat.

The inning prior, Lohse danced out of danger after the Pirates loaded the bases with no outs. Lohse induced a foul pop out by Alvarez and a double-play ball off catcher Francisco Cervelli’s bat to end the inning.

“Personally that was grinding,” Lohse said. “That was what I do when I‘m not on my best stuff. Basically just changeup and just try not to get hurt with guys on base with anything else.”

NOTES: Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez was not in the starting lineup. He had his off day moved up due to groin soreness. ... Pittsburgh 3B Josh Harrison received a day off. ... RHP Taylor Jungmann will remain with the Brewers and start Sunday against the Washington Nationals after pitching seven innings and winning his major league debut Tuesday against the Pirates.