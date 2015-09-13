Pirates slip past Brewers in 11 innings

PITTSBURGH -- Josh Harrison played the walk-off hero, but he would just as soon drive in the winning run in less dramatic fashion.

Harrison’s single with one out in the 11th inning gave Pittsburgh a 7-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, enabling the Pirates to keep pace in the National League Central race.

It the fifth game-ending hit of Harrison’s five-year career and the Pirates’ 10th walk-off win of the season.

“You definitely love to be in those situations, though more often than not you’d rather take care of business earlier,” Harrison said with a smile. “It’s been a lot of us in that situation this year coming through, though. That’s what makes it so good.”

With the scored tied at 6, pinch hitter Travis Ishikawa started the winning rally with a single off reliever Tyler Thornburg (0-1), and he continued to second on a bobble by left field Khris Davis. Pinch runner Pedro Florimon moved to third on shortstop Jordy Mercer’s groundout before right fielder Sean Rodriguez was hit by a pitch.

Harrison, filling for left fielder Starling Marte (stomach flu), followed by lining a single to left field to score Florimon.

The Pirates (86-56) remained 2 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals, who won 9-2 at Cincinnati, in the division race and pushed their lead to four games over the Chicago Cubs, who lost 7-4 at Philadelphia, for the first NL wild card.

The Cubs and Pirates open a four-game series at PNC Park on Tuesday with a day-night doubleheader.

“We’ll enjoy this win tonight then take (Monday) off, regroup, relax, watch some football then get ready for two on Tuesday,” Harrison said.

Harrison, center fielder Andrew McCutchen and rookie third baseman Jung Ho Kang had two hits apiece for the Pirates, and first baseman Pedro Alvarez hit his team-leading 23rd home run. Harrison went 8-for-19 as Pittsburgh took three of four in the series.

“Josh, he does a lot of things to help us win games,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said. “He brings energy, edge and attitude.”

Jared Hughes (3-1) got second baseman Scooter Gennett to hit into an inning-ending double play in the top of the 11th after the Brewers put runners on first and third.

“You could make a case that we should have played the infield in, especially with a fast runner up to bat,” said second baseman Neil Walker, the pivot man on the double play. “But that shows the faith (Hurdle) has in Jared and our defense, and we were able to get out of it.”

Davis hit a two-run home run, his 20th, for the Brewers (62-81). Rookie first baseman Jason Rogers had a career-high four hits, while shortstop Jean Segura had three hits and second baseman Elian Herrera added two.

The Pirates rallied from a five-run deficit to tie the score at 6-6 with three runs in the fourth inning and two in the seventh.

Consecutive RBI singles by McCutchen and Kang off reliever Jeremy Jeffress tied it after right fielder Travis Snider hit a two-run double in the fourth and Mercer followed with a sacrifice fly.

“It was a good game,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “Jumped off to an early start and they battled back. There were some big moments on both sides, and we had a chance in the 11th there. Just couldn’t get the run across.”

Brewers rookie right-hander Taylor Jungmann was in line to beat the Pirates for the fourth time in as many career starts before the bullpen failed to hold a 6-4 lead. He gave up four runs and four hits in six innings with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Pirates left-hander Francisco Liriano was rocked for five runs (four earned) and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings but was taken off the hook for the loss. He struck out four and walked two.

The Brewers scored twice off Liriano in the first inning. Rogers drove in a run with an infield single, and the other scored on Liriano’s throwing error.

Alvarez homered in the second to slice the lead to 2-1.

Davis connected for his homer in the third, and an RBI double later in the inning finished Liriano.

Milwaukee made it 6-1 in the fourth when Segura hit a leadoff double and scored on third baseman Hernan Perez’s single.

NOTES: The start of the game was delayed 21 minutes by rain. ... Brewers 1B Adam Lind was not in the lineup against Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano as rookie 1B Jason Rogers started. The left-handed-hitting Lind sat out for the fifth time in the past eight games in which Milwaukee faced a lefty starter ... Both teams are off Monday. ... The Brewers open a three-game home series with the Cardinals on Tuesday night.