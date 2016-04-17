Big inning sparks Pirates to roll past Brewers

PITTSBURGH -- During the offseason, the Pittsburgh Pirates went all-in on their approach to an offense focused on on-base percentage. They lost two of their top power hitters in Neil Walker and Pedro Alvarez, then replaced them in the lineup with OBP-oriented players.

While the Pirates may not hit as many home runs, their intent was to keep the line moving and stack quality at-bats on top of each other to create scoring chances. The fruit of that focus was on full display in the third inning Sunday.

Pittsburgh collected six hits and put together a five-run inning which boosted the Pirates to a 9-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

“We have a game plan every game we go in and there are days it’s executed better than others,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “I think the club has continued to build some momentum as far as the battle-in-the-box mentality.”

Gregory Polanco and Matt Joyce racked up three hits apiece, while the Pirates pounded out 17 hits and drew seven walks Sunday.

“It was fun,” Polanco said of the third. “If we keep doing that and keep pushing together, then we’ll have some fun.”

After Andrew McCutchen grounded out and David Freese walked to start the third, the Pirates rapped out six hits and capitalized on Milwaukee’s defensive miscues to score five runs. Polanco and Josh Harrison knocked RBI singles before two runs came around on shortstop Jonathan Villar’s error.

John Jaso singled to right to put the Pirates up 6-0. Zach Davies, recalled Saturday night to join the Brewers rotation, didn’t make it out of the third.

“They found some holes obviously,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “But we’ve got to give them three outs and it’s always going to be a struggle for the pitcher when you ask him to get four outs.”

Davies (0-1) allowed six runs -- five earned -- and nine hits in 2 1/3 innings. He walked three and lamented he didn’t attack the strike zone more aggressively.

“I was staying around the plate but kind of picking a little bit [at the zone],” Davies said. “Going back to my last year, [that‘s] what I needed to get out of the funk of.”

Pittsburgh struck first in the second to take a 1-0 lead. Polanco led off with his National League-best 13th walk and advanced to third on Harrison’s double. Jordy Mercer scored him with a sacrifice fly to left.

Nicasio began his day with three perfect innings but the Brewers countered with three runs in the fourth.

Chris Carter drove Scooter Gennett home from second with a single and Kirk Nieuwenhuis pushed two across the plate with a single to left-center field with the bases loaded.

Nicasio kept the Brewers off the board for the next three innings and rebounded well after he gave up four runs in three innings at Detroit on Tuesday.

Nicasio (2-1) allowed three runs and five hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out six.

“[I was] attacking the zone early,” Nicasio said, “just bulldogging it and staying on top of attacking the zone early.”

McCutchen hit his second home run in as many games in the fifth to extend Pittsburgh’s lead to 7-3. Sean Rodriguez launched a 442-foot two-run home run in the eighth to put the game away.

Matt Joyce and Gregory Polanco collected three hits apiece. Four Pirates compiled multi-hit games Sunday.

The Pirates took two of three games from Milwaukee to earn their first series victory since they swept the St. Louis Cardinals to start the season.

NOTES: Pittsburgh LF Starling Marte was out of Sunday’s lineup. Marte was hit by a pitch in the right hand during Saturday’s game and was ruled out after a pregame evaluation. ... Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun was out of the starting lineup Sunday to receive a day off. Braun started each of the Brewers’ first 11 games. ... Pittsburgh assigned 3B Jung Ho Kang (leg) and RHP Jared Hughes (back) to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin rehab assignments this week.