Harrison's hit lifts Pirates past Brewers in 10

PITTSBURGH -- On a night when the Pittsburgh Pirates offense sputtered more than it rolled, the right guy came up with the game on the line.

Josh Harrison hit a walk-off, RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Gift Ngoepe from third base and give the Pirates a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

It was Harrison's seventh career walk-off hit, and he's developed something of a flair for the dramatic with his ability to come through in late-game situations.

"He makes things happen," manager Clint Hurdle said. "He plays. He lays it all out there. He was looking for a ball out over the plate and he put a good swing on it."

Ngoepe led off the 10th with a single to left, advanced to second on a wild pitch by Carlos Torres and third on a fly out by Francisco Cervelli, setting the table for Harrison's game-winning hit.

"It feels awesome," Ngoepe said. "Just the whole team playing hard all the way to the end and not giving up at all. I had to do anything that I could in order to be on base."

Torres (1-3) took the loss. Tony Watson (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season.

The reason Harrison's heroics were necessary was largely due to missed opportunities earlier in the game by the Pirates' offense.

In the second inning, back-to-back doubles by Cervelli and John Jaso failed to plate a run as Cervelli was stopped at third and Jaso ran into an inning-ending double play.

In the sixth, the Pirates loaded the bases with no outs, but Andrew McCutchen grounded into a double play and Gregory Polanco grounded out to end the threat.

"We'll take it and we'll move on," Hurdle said. "We know we've got work to do. We'll go find ways to get better and more consistent."

Pirates starter Gerrit Cole didn't allow a hit in the first three innings before Hernan Perez led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to give the Brewers an early lead.

It was the fourth home run of the season by Perez and was one of only two hits Cole allowed in his seven innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

Polanco drove in the game-tying run for the Pirates with an RBI groundout in the fourth inning. He has been the Pirates' regular cleanup hitter all season, but finished April with only four RBIs. Things may be turning his way in early May, though. He drove in his fifth of the season Friday, giving him RBIs in two straight games.

Milwaukee starter Matt Garza kept the Pirates off-balance and was efficient while working through traffic. He needed just 86 pitches to get through his seven innings, allowing one run and eight hits while striking out four. Since coming off the disabled list from a right groin strain, Garza has struck out 15 batters and walked only three in 17 2/3 innings over three starts.

"He pitched great," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He made some big pitches. He made a big pitch in the sixth on McCutchen. Travis Shaw made a beautiful play. A really nice tough play. We got a double play in the seventh. So, he was outstanding."

NOTES: Before the game, the Pirates placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 10-day disabled list with groin discomfort and recalled RHP Josh Lindblom from Triple-A Indianapolis. Lindblom will pitch out of the bullpen, with RHP Trevor Williams moving from relief to take Taillon's place in the starting rotation. ... Brewers LF Ryan Braun had an MRI exam on his sore right arm that did not reveal any structural issues. Braun was available to pinch hit Saturday, but did not. Nick Franklin started in left in his place. ... RHP Neftali Feliz faced his former team for the first time since the Brewers signed him as a free agent in the offseason. He pitched one inning and allowed one hit, one walk and had one strikeout.