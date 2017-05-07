Brewers break out to beat Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- Held to one run in the first two games of a three-game series at PNC Park, the Milwaukee Brewers broke out the bats in a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Jesus Aguilar went 2-for-2 after entering the game as part of a double switch. He contributed an RBI double and the second home run of his career.

"Jesus Aguilar had a big trip," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He really stepped up on this road trip. When you're missing a player like Ryan Braun, you need someone to step up."

Eric Thames also helped pick up the slack. After starting the series 1-for-7, he got back on the track that had produced the torrid start to the season, going 3-for-4 with a double, his 12th home run of the season and two RBIs.

"It was freezing on this trip most of the time and we had delays and it just seemed like the timing was off for the whole team," Thames said. "The sun was out today and it was a good day weather-wise. It was just a good day to get hot again."

Milwaukee starter Phil Davies (3-2) picked up the win but was unable to overcome a familiar hurdle. He hasn't been able to pitch six innings in any of his starts this season, going 5 2/3 in this one before being removed. Davies had been pitching well, with seven strikeouts, but an elevated pitch count saw him throw 103 pitches.

"We worked the pitch count. We know the guy. We've seen the guy and he still had pretty good stuff," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "He made pitches. We didn't start picking up on things until too late towards the backend of his outing."

Pirates starter Tyler Glasnow has had good run support this season, averaging 6.6 runs through his first five starts. That ran out Sunday.

For most the season, Glasnow (1-2) has needed the help. He carried a 6.97 ERA into the game but had one of his best performances of the year. He pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up four runs (three earned) while striking out six.

"Previous starts, I was always searching for a feeling -- searching for something," Glasnow said. "I was always really uncomfortable. Even today, not having my best stuff, but just being able to go out and compete with what I had.

"I think a lot of that has to do with feeling comfortable physically and not feeling out of whack and just continuing to work on stuff like that with (pitching coach) Ray (Searage)."

Suspect defense aided the first and third runs allowed by Glasnow. In the third inning, right fielder John Jaso misjudged a ball off the bat of Thames. Scored as a double, the hit plated Jonathan Villar.

Tyler Shaw led off the fourth inning with a home run.

In the fifth, the Brewers extended the lead for the eventual winning margin with an Orlando Arcia walk, a sacrifice bunt and an error on Pirates second baseman Phil Gosselin.

Aguilar doubled home Keon Broxton to add a run in the seventh to end the day for Glasnow.

Rookie outfielder Jose Osuna provided the Pirates' only offense with a two-run homer into the left-field bleachers in the sixth. It was the first home run of his MLB career.

NOTES: Pirates RHP Trevor Williams will not have a specific pitch count on Monday as he moves from the bullpen to the rotation against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but manager Clint Hurdle said he expects about 80 pitches. ... Pirates 2B Josh Harrison did not start while resting a sore foot. He fouled a ball off it on Friday and played through pain on Saturday. ... Brewers RHP Junior Guerra (right calf strain) threw a simulated game to live hitters with the Double-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday. He threw two innings and will remain in Wisconsin while preparing for a rehab start.