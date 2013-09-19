SS Jean Segura left the game with a strained hamstring and is day-to-day for the near future. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said the injury, suffered when Segura scored on Aramis Ramirez’s first-inning single, was not as bad as it appeared but suggested that Segura might get some extended rest over the final 11 games of the season. Segura is batting .296 with 12 home runs and 74 RBIs but is .245 at the plate with one home run since the All-Star break.

RHP Tyler Thornburg put forth another strong start Wednesday, throwing six scoreless innings in the Brewers’ 7-0 victory over the Cubs. Thornburg went 0-9 with a 5.78 ERA in 15 starts with Triple-A Nashville but has been lights-out since coming to Milwaukee, where he is 3-1 with a 1.96 ERA in 17 appearances including a 2-1 record and a 1.21 ERA in six starts.

1B/OF Sean Halton set a new career high with four RBIs Wednesday after hitting his first career grand slam in the first inning of Milwaukee’s 7-0 victory over the Cubs. Halton now has four home runs this season to go along with two doubles and 15 RBIs in 34 games.

RHP Jimmy Nelson worked two scoreless innings Wednesday as the Brewers blanked the Cubs, 7-0. Manager Ron Roenicke said before the game that he had hoped to get Nelson a multi-inning outing with the hopes of possibly having him start one game during the final road trip of the season, but situations in the last few games made that difficult. Since joining the Brewers on Sept. 6. Nelson has thrown five scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

RHP Kyle Lohse is coming off his first complete game as a Brewer, having gone the distance in a 5-1 victory last Friday against the Reds. Lohse is 9-3 with a 3.02 ERA over his last 20 starts and in three starts against the Cubs this season is 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA.