SS Jean Segura was not in the Brewers’ lineup Thursday, a day after straining his right hamstring while running from third to home. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke wasn’t sure how he would use Segura as the team closes the season with 10 games in 10 days. In his first full major league season, Segura has appeared in a team-leading 145 games (tied with Norichika Aoki) while hitting a team-high .296 with 20 doubles, 10 triples, 12 home runs and 49 RBI. Segura has also stolen a league-leading 44 bases but was batting just .245 since the All-Star break.

RHP Johnny Hellweg looks to get back on track after another rough major league outing when he opens a three-game series against the division-leading Cardinals Friday at Miller Park. Hellweg took the loss his last time out, allowing four runs on eight hits in five innings of a 7-3 loss to the Reds last Saturday and in five major league starts, the rookie is 1-4 with an 8.27 ERA and 16 walks in 20 2/3 innings. Friday will be Hellweg’s first career appearance against St. Louis.

1B Blake Lalli was designated for assignment Thursday by the Milwaukee Brewers. Lalli went 3-for-24 with two RBIs and a run scored in 16 games for Milwaukee this season. In 82 games with Triple-A Nashville, Lalli batted .282 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs.

OF Khris Davis was out of the Brewers’ starting lineup again Thursday as he continues to recover from a sore wrist that has limited him to three games since Sept. 4. Manager Ron Roenicke said the rookie, hitting .282 with 10 home runs and 23 RBI, was available to pinch-hit, if needed.

RHP Josh Ravin was claimed off waivers from Cincinnati by Milwaukee. Ravin was the Reds’ fifth-round draft choice in 2006 but has posted an ERA over 5.00 in each of his past three seasons and is 15-46 overall in 172 minor league appearances

OF/1B Corey Hart visited the Brewers on Wednesday and Thursday while in town to have his knee evaluated by team doctors. Hart has not played this season due to two knee surgeries. A free agent this winter, Hart’s future with the Brewers is uncertain but the team’s longest-tenured member said he’d be willing to take a “hometown discount” in order to remain with the franchise that selected him in the 11th round of the 2000 draft. In nine major league seasons, Hart has 154 home runs and 508 RBI to go along with a .276 batting average. He was making $10 million this season, the last under a three-year extension signed before the 2011 season.