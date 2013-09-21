SS Jean Segura was out of the starting lineup again Friday as he recovers from a strained right hamstring. Segura suffered the injury trying to score in the first inning Wednesday night against the Cubs and has been improving according to manager Ron Roenicke. Roenicke said he still wanted to get Segura into some games as the season comes to an end but wouldn’t do so unless the young shortstop is at full strength.

INF Scooter Gennett snapped an 0-for-14 slump with a fifth-inning single. Even with the slump, Gennett is batting .351 with five home runs and 13 RBIs over his last 40 games. Since Aug. 9, Gennett has a .349 average, which is third-best in the National League during that span.

OF Khris Davis did not start but was available to pinch-hit Friday as he tries to get past a nagging wrist injury. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said that the injury has been progressing but Davis still feels it while playing, limiting to pinch-hitting duties for at least a few more days. Davis leads the majors with a .670 slugging percentage since being recalled July 23 to replace the suspended Ryan Braun.

3B Aramis Ramirez hit his 11th home run of the season and drove in five RBIs in the Brewers’ 7-6 loss to St. Louis on Friday. Ramirez finished the game with three hits and improved to 16-for-41 with five home runs and 17 RBIs against the Cardinals this season. His 350 career home runs as a third baseman rank seventh on the all-time list at that position.

RHP Yovani Gallardo hopes to change his luck against the Cardinals on Saturday when he starts in game two of a three-game series against St. Louis at Miller Park. In 16 career starts against the Cardinals, Gallardo is 1-10 with a 6.78 ERA including an 0-1 record and 7.15 ERA in two 2013 starts. Since coming off the disabled list on Aug. 16, Gallardo is 3-0 with a 2.29 ERA in six starts.