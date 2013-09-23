SS Jean Segura did not play again Sunday but could return soon, manager Ron Roenicke said Sunday. Segura has sat out since straining his right hamstring while scoring in the first inning of Milwaukee’s 7-0 victory over the Cubs on Wednesday. Roenicke said that he expects Segura to be available during the Brewers’ trip to Atlanta but wasn’t sure if he would be able to start or what role he could fill.

2B Scooter Gennett went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run Sunday and is now batting .359 since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 9 -- the second-highest average in the National League during that stretch. Gennett has 17 multi-hit games this season.

RF Norichika Aoki reached safely in each of his four plate appearances Sunday, going 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and a career-high-tying three runs. Aoki went 8-for-11 with three walks and six runs during the three-game series against the Cardinals. He is batting .242 with seven walks over his past 10 games.

RF Norichika Aoki reached safely in each of his four plate appearances Sunday, going 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and a career-high-tying three runs. Aoki went 8-for-11 with three walks and six runs during the three-game series against the Cardinals. He is batting .476 (10-for-21) over his past six games.

CF Carlos Gomez had one hit Sunday, a leadoff triple in the sixth inning of Milwaukee’s 6-4 victory over the Cardinals. He now has 10 of the Brewers’ big-league-leading 43 triples this season and is the sixth player in franchise history to record 10 or more in one season.

RHP Marco Estrada has been nothing short of impressive since returning from a two-month stint on the disabled list Aug. 6. In seven starts since, Estrada is 2-0 with a 2.62 ERA in seven starts and was named the Brewers’ pitcher of the month after going 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA in August. He’ll face Atlanta for the first time this season Monday when he starts the opener a three-game series at Turner Field. Estrada is 2-1 with a 5.01 ERA in eight career appearances (three starts) against the Braves.