September 25, 2013 / 2:08 AM / 4 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Jean Segura has missed the last five games with a strained right hamstring. He hopes to play during the team’s final road trip, either in Atlanta or New York, even if it’s in a limited capacity. Segura is batting .296 with 12 homers and leads the league with 44 stolen bases. He was 6-for-13 with a homer against the Braves earlier this season.

RHP Tyler Thornburg (3-1, 1.96) pitched six scoreless innings in his last start Aug. 18 against the Cubs. He is 2-1 with a 1.25 in six starts and is 1-0 with a 3.04 ERA in 11 relief appearances. Thornburg has turned his season around since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville, where he was 0-9 with a 5.79 ERA. He has never faced the Braves.

3B Aramis Ramirez went 3-for-4 on Monday and is 6-for-11 against the Braves this season. Ramirez is 106-for-282 (.375) against the Braves in his career.

CF Carlos Gomez hit the first pitch he saw for a home run. It was his 22nd homer and 70th RBI, both career highs. Eight of his home runs have come on the first pitch of an at-bat. He is batting .398 when he puts the first pitch in play.

RHP Marco Estrada (7-4) extended his winning streak to three by limiting the Braves to two hits over seven scoreless innings. He struck out six and walked three while matching his season-best effort from Aug. 25, when he blanked the Cincinnati Reds for seven innings.

C Jonathan Lucroy hit his 18th homer Monday. It was his first home run since Aug. 16 against Cincinnati’s Aroldis Chapman. It gave Lucroy a career high in homers and RBIs (81).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
