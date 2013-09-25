RHP Wily Peralta is receiving treatment for the blister on his right index finger and is questionable for his scheduled final start of the season Saturday. If he can’t pitch, rookie RHP Jimmy Nelson will get the start against the Mets in New York. Peralta, who is 11-15 with a 4.37 ERA, experienced wildness in the late stages of his five-inning outing during a victory against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday as the blister got worse. He has been battling the issue all month.

SS Jean Segura missed his sixth straight game because of strained right hamstring. Segura is batting .296 with 12 homers and leads the NL with 44 stolen bases. He was 6-for-13 with a homer against the Braves at Milwaukee in June.

RHP Tyler Thornburg went a career-long seven innings in his 10th career start, allowing seven hits and two runs against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday in a no-decision. He struck out a career-best eight and walked one. Thornburg is 3-1 with a 2.03 ERA in 18 games (seven starts) for the Brewers after going 0-9 with a 5.79 ERA in 15 starts for Triple-A Nashville to begin the season.

RHP Kyle Lohse (10-10, 3.51 ERA) will face the Braves for the first time this season when the Brewers conclude their three-game series in Atlanta on Wednesday night. He is 3-1 with a 4.97 ERA in 10 starts against the Braves in his career. Lohse has struggled on the road this season, going 3-6 with a 4.15 ERA. With the start, he will reach 190 innings and a $350,000 incentive bonus in the three-year, $33 million contract he signed.

3B Aramis Ramirez was 1-for-4 against the Braves on Tuesday after going 3-for-4 on Monday and is 7-for-15 against the Braves this season. Ramirez is 107-for-286 (.353) against Atlanta in his career.