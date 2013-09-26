RHP Wily Peralta won’t make his scheduled final start of the season on Saturday in New York against the Mets because of a blister on his right index finger. He will finish 11-15 with a 4.37 ERA in 32 starts, going 7-7 with a 3.05 ERA in his final 17 outings. Rookie RHP Jimmy Nelson will get his first major league start in place of Peralta against the Mets.

RHP Johnny Hellweg makes his seventh start and eighth appearance as the Brewers open a season-ending four-game series in New York against the Mets on Thursday night. The rookie is 1-4 with a 7.43 ERA and lost to the Mets in Milwaukee on July 5, allowing seven runs (three earned) and walking five in 3 2/3 innings. The 6-foot-9 Hellweg, 24, was the Brewers’ minor league pitcher of the year, going 13-5 with a 3.14 ERA.

RHP Jimmy Nelson, considered the Brewers’ top pitching prospect, will get his first major league start Saturday against the Mets in New York. He is replacing RHP Wily Peralta, who has a blister on his right index finger. Nelson, 24, has made three relief appearances, allowing just one hit over five scoreless innings. He was 10-10 with a 3.25 ERA in 27 starts for Double-A Huntsville and Triple-A Nashville.

RHP Kyle Lohse pitched a two-hit shutout for his second complete game in the past three starts as the Brewers defeated the Braves 4-0 on Wednesday. Lohse, who signed a three-year, $33 million contract as a free agent during spring training, finished 11-10 with a 3.35 ERA in 32 starts for the Brewers. He retired 20 straight batters after a leadoff bunt hit until a single with two outs in the seventh innings, needing just 89 pitches against the Braves. He struck out five and walked none.

3B Aramis Ramirez left Wednesday’s game in Atlanta after three innings with left knee soreness as the result of the benches-clearing melee in the first inning. He was 0-for-1, but finished 7-for-16 against the Braves this season and is hitting .351 against them in his career.

LHP Tom Gorzelanny, who last pitched Sept. 2, has been shut down for the season after continuing to have shoulder discomfort. He finished 3-6 with a 3.90 ERA in 43 appearances, including 10 starts. Gorzelanny, 31, had a 2.70 ERA and a .171 opponents’ batting average as a reliever. He is signed for next season at a $2.8 million base salary.

CF Carlos Gomez hit his 23rd home in the first inning Wednesday against the Braves and then was ejected when his actions going around the bases contributed to a benches-clearing melee. Gomez said he was reacting to being hit by a pitch from LHP Paul Maholm during a series at Milwaukee in June. “They hit me for no reason and I tried to get it back today,” Gomez said. “It’s the only opportunity I have and that’s what I did.”