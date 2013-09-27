2B Scooter Gennett lined a two-run single in the second inning, finishing 1-for-4. Since Aug. 5, Gennett is hitting .364 (55-for-151) during the span of 45 games.

RHP Johnny Hellweg struck out three in a 4-1 win over the Mets on Thursday night. It was his first multi-strikeout game of his career.

3B Aramis Ramirez tweaked his left knee during a benches-clearing altercation with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night. He did not play against the Mets on Thursday night.

RHP Yovani Gallardo will be making his 31st start of the season against the Mets on Friday. He took the loss in his last outing Saturday against St. Louis, giving up two earned runs on four hits, striking out seven with two walks in seven innings. He has gone 3-1 with a 2.33 ERA in seven starts since being reinstated from the disabled list following tightness in his left hamstring. Gallardo is 11-10 with a 4.23 ERA and is 3-3 with a 3.72 ERA in eight career starts vs. the Mets.

CF Carlos Gomez served a one-game suspension from Major League Baseball for his role in a benches-clearing fracas against the Braves on Wednesday night in Atlanta. He chose not to appeal. “I was expecting it after what happened last night,” he said. “It’s not good for baseball, all that’s going on. You have to take it like a man and be responsible for the stuff that I did. Just take the game today and come back tomorrow and continue to finish hard and strong.”