SS Jean Segura (right hamstring strain) missed his ninth straight game Friday but could return to the Brewers’ lineup Saturday. Manager Ron Roenicke said Segura, who was hurt Sept. 18, would have no restrictions if he played, which is notable since Segura and the Mets’ Eric Young are tied for the NL lead in stolen bases with 44. Segura is hitting .296 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs in 145 games.

RF Norichika Aoki celebrated the news that the Brewers would pick up his option for 2014 in style by hitting a leadoff homer Friday night in the Brewers’ 4-2 win over the Mets. Brewers owner Mark Attanasio told reporters Friday that the team would exercise its $1.5 million option on Aoki, who has been a steady contributor for the Brewers since he signed with the team following the 2011 season. Aoki hit .288 with 10 homers, 50 RBIs and 30 stolen bases last year and is hitting .289 with eight homers, 37 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 153 games this season. He went 2-for-4 in Friday’s win.

LF Khris Davis suffered a pair of leg injuries in the eighth inning of the Brewers’ 4-2 win over the Mets on Friday night. Davis, who hit a two-run homer in the third inning and singled in the sixth, was trying to beat out an infield hit when he pulled up lame about two-thirds of the way down the line. He limped off the field and was diagnosed with a tight left hamstring and a right quad strain. Afterward, Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said Davis was likely just dehydrated and that he might be available to play in Saturday’s penultimate regular season game. Davis is hitting .279 with 11 homers and 27 RBIs in just 136 at-bats.

RHP Jimmy Nelson will make his first big league start Saturday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Brewers in the third game of a four-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. It will be the fourth career appearance for Nelson, who was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sept. 3. Nelson has allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out four over five scoreless innings of relief. This will be Nelson’s first appearance against the Mets. Nelson, whom the Brewers selected in the second round of the 2010 draft, went 10-10 with a 3.25 ERA and 163 strikeouts over 152 1/3 innings in 27 starts between Nashville and Double-A Huntsville.

3B Aramis Ramirez (sore left knee) missed his second straight game Friday but took batting practice before the Brewers’ 4-2 win over the Mets. Manager Ron Roenicke said afterward that Ramirez should be available to at least pinch-hit in Saturday’s game. Ramirez is hitting .281 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs this season, which has been interrupted by a pair of stints on the DL for a sprained left knee and left patellar tendinitis.

RHP Yovani Gallardo finished his season on a winning note Friday, when he allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings as the Brewers beat the Mets 4-2. The win allowed Gallardo (12-10) to finish with a winning record for the sixth time in as many full big league seasons. While Gallardo set career highs in ERA (4.18) and failed to strike out 200 batters or complete 185 innings for the first time since 2008, he ended the year in impressive fashion by going 4-1 with a 2.41 ERA in his final eight starts. He was 7-9 with a 4.91 ERA in his first 23 starts.