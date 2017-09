SS Jean Segura (right shoulder soreness) was unable to play in the field in late March, he was deemed healthy enough to make the Opening Day roster. He hit .268/.318/.341 over 41 spring at-bats.

LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training, but he could miss most if not all of April.