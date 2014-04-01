SS Jean Segura is still dealing with the effects of a sore right shoulder but was good enough to start Monday and go 0-for-3 with a walk and a run. Segura hadn’t played in a major league game since March 18, but he made enough progress over the weekend to avoid starting the season on the disabled list. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said Segura isn’t 100 percent and might get some extra days off early in the season but is well enough to be in the lineup.

RHP Jim Henderson will work in low-leverage situations for the time being, Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said Monday. Henderson, who saved 28 games for Milwaukee last season, struggled to find his rhythm during exhibition play and was not called upon in the ninth inning Monday to protect the Brewers’ 2-0 lead against the Braves. “I‘m a reasonable teammate and player,” Henderson said. “I realize I didn’t have a great spring. My last four or five (outings) were scoreless. The ball was coming out better and better. I‘m going to continue that on to the season hopefully.”

RHP Kyle Lohse was Milwaukee’s best starter in 2013, and the Brewers are counting on the veteran to pick up where he left off when he opens his season Tuesday against the Braves at Miller Park. Lohse went 11-10 with a 3.35 ERA in 32 starts last season, topping the team with 20 quality starts. In 11 career starts against Atlanta, including a 4-0 shutout last season, Lohse is 4-1 with a 4.26 ERA.

3B Aramis Ramirez had two hits and drove in both runs Monday in the Brewers’ 2-0 victory over the Braves. Ramirez, who also made a couple of stellar defensive plays, appears to be at full strength after spending much of last season dealing with nagging knee injuries.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez earned his first save of the season, pitching a scoreless ninth inning Monday in the Brewers’ 2-0 Opening Day victory over the Braves. Rodriguez got the call over RHP Jim Henderson, who closed 28 games for Milwaukee last season. According to manager Ron Roenicke, Henderson will work in low-leverage situations until getting back into his groove from last season.

RF Ryan Braun went 1-for-4, scored and stole a base Monday in his first game since July 21, 2013. Braun missed the last 65 games of the 2013 season after being suspended for his use of performance-enhancing drugs. He was cheered by the home crowd in Milwaukee. Braun also had no problem in right field, where he made his first start after playing five-plus seasons in left.