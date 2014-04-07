LF Khris Davis, who was 0-for-8 when the Brewers hit Fenway Park for a weekend series, went 8-for-15 as his team swept the Boston Red Sox. Four of the hits were doubles.

RHP Kyle Lohse, who spent part of the 2007 season with the Phillies, is scheduled to open the Brewers’ delayed three-game series at Philadelphia -- now on Tuesday instead of Monday. In his first start of 2014, Lohse dropped a 5-2 home decision to the Atlanta Braves. He finished 11-10 last season, his first with Milwaukee.

3B Aramis Ramirez, who served as the designated hitter Sunday, went 1-for-4 with an RBI single. He is hitting .440 on 11-for-25 this season. Ramirez is the only Brewer to hit safely in all six games.

RHP Yovani Gallardo pitched 6 2/3 scoreless inning to beat the Red Sox on Sunday. He hasn’t allowed a run and is 2-0 through his first two starts of the season. He didn’t walk a batter Sunday, the first time since last May 4 he pitched at least six innings without walking a batter.

3B Mark Reynolds, who played first base Saturday, made a big defensive play in the first inning Sunday. He also went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base. He has eight homers and 25 RBIs in 31 career games at Fenway Park.