Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
April 11, 2014 / 2:20 AM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Aramis Ramirez went 3-for-5 in Wednesday’s 9-4 victory over the Phillies. Ramirez, who drove in the game’s first run with a first-inning single, is hitting .400.

RHP Matt Garza, Wednesday’s starter, pitched eight innings against Atlanta in his first start as a Brewer last Wednesday and took a 1-0 loss. He carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before allowing a two-out homer to Chris Johnson, and ultimately allowed two hits and one run in eight innings of work. Garza struck out seven and walked one.

RF Ryan Braun hit a two-run triple in a three-run eighth inning as the Brewers snapped a 4-4 tie en route to a 9-4 victory over the Phillies on Wednesday night. Braun, who began the game with the highest career average of any Philadelphia opponent since 1900 (.392), walked and struck out three times in his first four plate appearances.

CF Carlos Gomez went 3-for-5 with a home run in Wednesday’s victory over Philadelphia. The homer was the third of the season for Gomez, who was a triple away from the cycle. He is hitting .423 in the first five games of Milwaukee’s road trip, .361 overall.

RHP Marco Estrada, Thursday’s starter, pitched 5 2/3 innings while receiving a no-decision last Friday against Boston. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out six and walking three in that game. He is 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA in two career starts against Philadelphia, both coming in 2012.

