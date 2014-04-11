FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2014 / 3:32 AM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Wily Peralta, Friday’s starter, earned a no-decision in his first start of the season, last Saturday at Boston. He pitched five innings and allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits, while striking out six and walking two. He earned a 9-3 victory in his only previous appearance against Pittsburgh, on Sept. 4, 2013.

LF Khris Davis went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs Thursday in a 6-2 victory over Philadelphia, his second and third RBIs of the season. Both came at the expense of Phillies ace Cliff Lee. Davis is hitting .333 this season.

RF Ryan Braun went 2-for-3 and drove in a run in Thursday’s 6-2 victory over the Phillies. Braun went 6-for-12 with three homers and 10 RBIs in the series, raising his average from .150 to .281.

CF Carlos Gomez went 3-for-5 Thursday in a 6-2 victory over Philadelphia. Gomez went 8-for-16 in the three-game series and 14-for-31 on Milwaukee’s six-game road trip, leaving his average at .390.

RHP Marco Estrada pitched six innings to beat Philadelphia 6-2 Thursday, his first victory of the season. Estrada went six innings and allowed two runs on five hits, while striking out six and walking two. He threw 94 pitches, 62 for strikes.

