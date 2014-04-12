RHP Jim Henderson hit 96 miles per hour on the radar gun Friday when he threw a perfect eighth inning in the Brewers’ 4-2 victory over Pittsburgh, but will not move back into the closer’s role for the time being. Henderson converted 28 of 32 save opportunities last season but struggled to find a rhythm during spring training and was used in earlier situations by manager Ron Roenicke. Henderson has not allowed a run in five appearances this season (3 1/3 IP) but Roenicke plans to keep RHP Francisco Rodriguez at closer for now.

3B Aramis Ramirez went 2-for-4 and hit a two-run home run -- his first of the season -- off left-hander Francisco Liriano on Friday. Through the first 10 games this season, Ramirez has hit safely in nine and drove in at least one run in eight. He leads the Brewers with a .395 batting average and is batting .727 (8-for-11) with nine RBI with runners in scoring position this season.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez will stay in the closer’s role for the time being, according to Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. He moved into the role on Opening Day after Roenicke decided RHP Jim Henderson needed to iron a few things out before returning to the role this season. Rodriguez struck out the side Friday night to pick up his third save in as many opportunities this season and now has 307 in his career; three behind Goose Gossage for 20th place on baseball’s all-time list.

C Jonathan Lucroy got the start at catcher Friday despite RHP Wily Peralta’s history with backup C Martin Maldonado. Manager Ron Roenicke opted to go with Lucroy, who came into the game batting .371 over Maldonado, who his hitless in five at-bats this season. Roenicke also wants all of his starters to get used to throwing to both his catchers and has seen enough progress from Peralta, who went 7-7 with a 3.05 ERA in 16 starts when pitching to Maldonado.