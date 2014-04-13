RHP Brandon Kintzler was placed on the 15-day disabled list -- retroactive to April 9 -- Saturday due to a mild sprain of the rotator cuff. In five appearances this season, Kintzler had thrown five scoreless innings with two hits and two strikeouts. Kintzler had emerged as a top setup man last season while posting a 3-3 record and a 2.69 ERA in 71 appearances.

RHP Tyler Thornburg continued his early-season dominance, retiring both batters he faced in the seventh inning Saturday and has retired 14 his last in a row. Thornburg (2-0, 1.29 ERA) was expected to start the season in the Brewers’ rotation but was bumped to the bullpen when Milwaukee signed RHP Matt Garza. Thornburg made a strong impression late last season when he went 3-1 with a 2.03 ERA in 18 games, including seven starts.

RHP Rob Wooten is expected to be recalled Sunday from Triple-A Nashville to replace RHP Brandon Kintzler, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained rotator cuff Saturday. Wooten has appeared in three games this season for Nashville, throwing three scoreless innings and striking out four while recording three saves. He appeared in 27 games for the Brewers last season and went 3-1 with a 3.90 ERA.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez worked around a leadoff walk -- his first baserunner allowed this season -- to record his fourth save in as many chances this year and the 308th of his career. Rodriguez needs just two to tie Hall of Famer Goose Gossage for 20th on baseball’s all-time list.