LHP Will Smith recorded the first save of his career, needing just three pitches to strike out Pirates third baseman Pedro Alvarez Sunday afternoon. Smith, acquired by the Brewers from Kansas City over the winter for OF Norichika Aoki, came into the game holding opponents to a .100 (2-for-20) batting average and has nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings of work.

RHP Rob Wooten was recalled by the Brewers Sunday from Triple-A Nashville, where he appeared in three games and struck out four while recording three saves. He appeared in 27 games for the Brewers last season and went 3-1 with a 3.90 ERA.

3B Aramis Ramirez singled, walked and drove in his 11th run of the season Sunday in the Brewers’ 4-1 victory over Pittsburgh. Ramirez followed RF Ryan Braun’s fourth-inning double with a single to left, improving his average to .750 (9-for-12) with runners in scoring position this season. Ramirez has reached base in 11 of 12 games this season.

CF Carlos Gomez went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and now has driven in at least one run in each of his last nine games. Gomez has hit safely in his last six games, going 11-for-26 with two home runs and five RBI during that stretch.