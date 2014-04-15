2B Scooter Gennett made his ninth start of the season at second base Monday and went 0-for-2 with a walk in the Brewers’ 4-0 loss to the Cardinals. Gennett is hitting .276 this season but is batting .400 against left-handed pitchers. Still, manager Ron Roenicke plans to use Gennett in a platoon with Rickie Weeks until one or the other gets hot enough at the plate to warrant more playing time.

LF Khris Davis got the day off Monday, his second in a row, as manager Ron Roenicke stacked his lineup with lefties against Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn. Davis went 0-for-11 over the weekend against Pittsburgh and is 0-for-15 this season at Miller Park but went 7-for-18 against St. Louis last season and should be back in the lineup tomorrow against RHP Shelby Miller.

LHP Wei-Chung Wang made his major league debut Monday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in the Brewers’ 4-0 loss to the Cardinals. Wang, a 21-year-old Rule V selection out of the Pirates’ organization, played in the Rookie Level Gulf Coast League last year but was impressive enough in spring training (0-1, 3.86 ERA; 7K, 0BB) that he made the Opening Day roster but hadn’t appeared in a game yet as manager Ron Roenicke wanted to wait for the right low-leverage moment. Milwaukee must keep Wang on the roster all season or offer him back to Pittsburgh for $50,000.

RF Ryan Braun went 0-for-4 and struck out twice Monday against Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn, snapping a seven-game hitting streak. Braun was batting .429 during the streak, which included a three-homer game at Philadelphia on April 8.