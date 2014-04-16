SS Jean Segura’s slow start continued Tuesday when he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout against Cardinals right-hander Shelby Miller. In his last five games, Segura is batting .150 (3-for-20) with a double, no walks and four strikeouts.

RHP Tyler Thornburg pitched a perfect seventh inning Tuesday and has retired 17 consecutive batters over his last five outings. In all, Thornburg is 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA in seven appearances this season and has not allowed a run in his last six.

RHP Jim Henderson gave up three runs on two ninth-inning home runs Tuesday in the Brewers’ 6-3 loss to the Cardinals. Henderson, who converted 28 of 32 save opportunities last season, was removed from the closer’s role a day before the season opener in order to allow him to work through a few issues. Until Tuesday, Henderson had not allowed a run in six appearances.

3B Aramis Ramirez leads the Brewers with a .351 average and 12 RBIs this season. Ramirez homered in the fourth inning off St. Louis Cardinals RHP Shelby Miller. He’s recorded at least one hit in 12 games this season.