RHP Tyler Thornburg continued his strong start to the 2014 season Wednesday, throwing a perfect eighth inning in the Brewers’ 5-1 victory over St. Louis. Thornburg has retired 20 consecutive batters and has not allowed a run since his first outing, April 1. Thornburg has appeared in eight games and is 2-0 with a 0.93 ERA. He has struck out 11 and walked none in 8 2/3 innings.

3B Aramis Ramirez went 3-for-4 with an RBI Wednesday, raising his batting average to .377. In the last guaranteed year of a three-year, $35 million contract, the 35-year-old is off to a torrid start. In 15 games, Ramirez has driven in a run in 11 and collected a hit in 13 while hitting .769 (10-for-13) with runners in scoring position.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez gave up two hits in the ninth inning Wednesday but did not allow a run and has thrown seven scoreless innings to start the season. Rodriguez did not record a save Wednesday but is 4-for-4 in save opportunities this season and has struck out 12.

2B Rickie Weeks struck out in his only at-bat Wednesday, pinch-hitting for the pitcher in the eighth inning of the Brewers’ 5-1 victory over St. Louis. Weeks has been sharing time with Scooter Gennett at second base; despite a good spring (.282, 12 walks), Weeks is 3-for-20 with four strikeouts and only one extra-base hit.