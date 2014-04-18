INF/OF Elian Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday night to take the roster spot of 1B Lyle Overbay, who was placed on the paternity list. Herrera did not play in the 11-2 loss at Pittsburgh. Herrera hit .250 with two RBIs and two stolen bases in 12 games for Nashville. The Brewers claimed him off waivers Nov. 4 from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

RHP Kyle Lohse (2-1, 3.05) is scheduled to pitch Friday night against the Pirates at Pittsburgh. Lohse is 10-2 with a 3.41 ERA in 21 career games against the Pirates and has gone 10 consecutive starts without losing to them.

1B Lyle Overbay was placed on the paternity list prior to Thursday night’s 11-2 loss at Pittsburgh and is likely to miss three days, the maximum allowed under major league rules. Overbay is hitting .100 with three RBIs in 10 games and has been losing playing time to 1B Mark Reynolds in recent days.

RF Ryan Braun returned to the lineup Thursday night at Pittsburgh and went 1-for-4 with a double in an 11-2 loss after being rested during Wednesday’s win over St. Louis. Braun has been hampered by a nerve issue in his right thumb since last season and opted not to undergo surgery while serving a 65-game suspension from Major League Baseball in 2013 that came as a result of its Biogenesis investigation. All three of Braun’s home runs this season have come in the same game April 8 against the Phillies at Philadelphia.