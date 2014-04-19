RHP Brandon Kintzler, who has been on the disabled list since April 9 with a strained right shoulder, threw in the bullpen before Friday night’s game in Pittsburgh and said he felt good. Kintzler is expected to have three more bullpen sessions before the Brewers decide whether to activate him from the DL or send him to the minor leagues for a brief rehab assignment.

OF Logan Schafer was unavailable to play for a second straight game Friday night because of what manager Ron Roenicke called a “hamstring issue.” Roenicke did not say which hamstring was injured but indicated there is a good chance Schafer could be placed on the disabled list Saturday.

RHP Matt Garza will start Saturday night at Pittsburgh. He is 1-2 with a 3.54 ERA In five career starts against the Pirates.

C Jonathan Lucroy got a rare night off Friday as C Martin Maldonado started behind the plate at Pittsburgh. Lucroy had started 14 of the Brewers’ first 16 games this season.