OF Logan Schafer could go on the disabled list Sunday because of a strained right hamstring. Schafer felt something pull in his hamstring Thursday night while he was stretching in the on-deck circle while awaiting to pinch-hit in a game at Pittsburgh.

1B Lyle Overbay will return to the team for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh as his three-day paternity leave ends. Overbay left the team Thursday to return to Milwaukee for the birth of a son, he and his wife’s fifth child.

RF Ryan Braun finished with three hits and three RBIs and his two late-inning home runs sparked the Brewers to an 8-7 win at Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Braun hit a two-run shot to center field with two outs in the ninth inning off closer Jason Grilli to put the Brewers ahead. Braun got Milwaukee within a run at 7-6 in the seventh inning with a solo blast off left-hander Tony Watson. Braun has five home runs this season after being suspended for the last 65 games of 2013 following Major League Baseball’s investigation into the Biogenesis drug scandal. The three other home runs came April 8 at Philadelphia -- as did seven of his 13 RBIs.

RHP Marco Estrada (1-1, 3.06) will start Sunday at Pittsburgh in the finale of a four-game series, facing RHP Gerrit Cole (2-1, 4.74). Estrada is 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA in his last 12 starts, dating to last season, and is 5-0 against the Pirates with a 2.06 ERA in 11 games, including eight starts.