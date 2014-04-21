RHP Wily Peralta (2-0, 1.96) will face the San Diego Padres on Monday in the opener of a three-game series. The Brewers have won all three of Peralta’s starts this season and he is 9-7 with a 2.88 ERA over his last 20 starts, dating to last season.

1B Lyle Overbay returned to the team on Sunday after missing three games while on paternity leave and came off the bench to go 1-for-2 with a walk in the Brewers’ 3-2 win at Pittsburgh in 14 innings. Overbay did not start against Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole as right-handed hitting 1B Mark Reynolds continues to see increased playing time against right-handers. The left-handed-hitting Overbay is hitting just .136 in 11 games.

3B Aramis Ramirez was out of the starting lineup for first time this season Sunday after starting 18 games in a row, though he was intentionally walked in the 12th inning as a pinch-hitter. The 35-year-old Ramirez was limited to 92 games last season because of a knee injury.

CF Carlos Gomez was ejected in the third inning for his role in a benches-clearing incident. Gomez tripled off the center-field fence but had to hustle to third base after standing at home plate watching the ball because he thought he had hit a home run. Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole took exception and yelled at Gomez as he slid into third base. Gomez then charged at Cole, which caused both benches and bullpens to empty.