C Martin Maldonado started at catcher Monday in place of Jonathan Lucroy, who caught all 14 innings of the Brewers’ 3-2 victory Sunday. The rest for Lucroy comes in handy as Maldonado might face a suspension for his role in a bench-clearing brawl during the game in Pittsburgh.

SS Jean Segura hit sixth in Ron Roenicke’s lineup Monday while 2B Scooter Genentt filled the No. 2 role held by Segura since his red-hot start to the 2013 season. Segura was originally slated to bat seventh Monday, but moved up a spot when LF Khris Davis was a late scratch due to a stomach bug.

RHP Rob Wooten was optioned to Triple-A Nashville Monday as the Brewers sought to provide some relief for their relief corps, which covered eight innings in Milwaukee’s 14-inning victory Sunday at Pittsburgh. Wooten, who joined the Brewers when RHP Brandon Kintzler was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 12, appeared in four games for Milwaukee and allowed four runs on six hits while striking out five, including two scoreless innings on Sunday.

CF Carlos Gomez was in the starting lineup Monday and had yet to hear from the MLB offices in New York following his role a bench-clearing brawl Sunday at Pittsburgh. Gomez doubled and drew a walk in Milwaukee’s 4-3 victory over San Diego and is batting .313 for the season.

RHP Alfredo Figaro was recalled Monday from Triple-A Nashville, where he had a 5.00 ERA in seven appearances this season. Figaro spent most of the 2013 season with the Brewers and posted a 3-3 record and 4.14 ERA in 33 appearances, including five starts.