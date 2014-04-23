2B Scooter Gennett went 2-for-6 and hit his first home run of the season Tuesday, a solo shot that tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth inning off San Diego right-hander Ian Kennedy. Since last August, when he took over for the injured Rickie Weeks, Gennett is batting .348 (77-for-221) and is 6-for-15 at the plate in his last three games with a triple and a home run.

RHP Johnny Hellweg was in Milwaukee Tuesday to get his ailing right elbow evaluated by the Brewers’ medical staff, which determined he suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament and will likely need to undergo Tommy John reconstructive suregry. Hellweg, the No. 4 prospect in the Brewers’ system felt a pop in the elbow Sunday while pitching for Triple-A Nashville, where he was 1-2 with a 4.95 ERA in four starts this season. Acquired from the Los Angeles Angels as part of the Zack Greinke trade in 2012, Hellweg was dominant at Triple-A last season, posting a 12-5 record and a 3.15 ERA in 23 starts, but struggled in eight appearances (seven starts) with Milwaukee, going 1-4 with a 6.75 ERA and 26 walks in 30 2/3 innings.

LF Khris Davis doubled in the second inning Tuesday; his first hit of the season at Miller Park. Davis came into the game batting .258 on the year but was 0-for-20 with a walk and nine strikeouts at home. On the road, Davis is batting .370 with five doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

RHP Alfredo Figaro made his 2014 debut with the Brewers, allowing two hits in three innings of relief, one of which was a leadoff home run by Padres third baseman Chase Headley in the 12th inning of Milwaukee’s 2-1 loss to San Diego Tuesday. Figaro was recalled Monday from Triple-A Nashville, where he posted a 5.00 ERA in seven appearances.