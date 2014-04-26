RHP Brandon Kintzler was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Friday. Kintzler had been sidelined since suffering a mild strain of his right rotator cuff on April 9. Prior to that, Kintzler was 1-0 and had not allowed a run in five innings of work.

1B Lyle Overbay hit his first home run of the season and went 2-for-4 at the plate Friday in the Brewers’ 5-2 victory over the Cubs. The home run was Overbay’s first since Sept. 9, 2013, at Baltimore. He is 5-for-8 at the plate during the Brewers’ current home stand.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez worked a perfect ninth inning to record his 10th save in as many chances this season. Rodriguez has yet to allow a run in 2014 and has struck out 20 batters in 13 innings of work. His save Friday was No. 314 of his career, and moved Rodriguez into a tie with Robb Nenn for 18th all-time in MLB history.

RHP Alfredo Figaro was optioned to Triple-A Nashville Friday to make room for the return of RHP Brandon Kintzler from the disabled list. Figaro appeared in one game for the Brewers, taking the loss after allowing a run on two hits over three innings in the Brewers’ 2-1, 12-inning loss to San Diego on April 22.